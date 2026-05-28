Baker Global Asset Management, Inc. (OTCQB: BAKR) ("Baker Global" or the "Company"), the parent company of Benjamin Securities, Inc. (est. 1977), a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer and SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with QLUBO Nordic AB ("QLUBO"), a Swedish company, to explore a potential strategic investment and partnership focused on the Swedish and broader European Union investment banking and IPO markets.

Under the terms of the LOI, Baker Global would invest in QLUBO to support its fundraising platform while potentially establishing QLUBO as its Nordic and EU platform partner. If consummated, the collaboration would aim to bridge North American and European capital markets, providing comprehensive cross-border services across the full lifecycle of public offerings from strategic preparation and pre-IPO planning to exchange listing and capital raising.

If the transaction is completed, the strategic partnership could enhance deal flow, expand market reach, and strengthen both companies' capabilities in cross-border investment banking and capital markets activities. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be reached or that any transaction will be consummated.

The LOI is non-binding, and any final transaction remains subject to negotiation, due diligence, and execution of definitive agreements containing customary terms and conditions, as well as any required regulatory approvals.

Baker Global and QLUBO look forward to further discussions and the opportunity to build a mutually beneficial relationship.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "intends," "aims," "expected," "potential," "would," and "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to: the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Baker Global Asset Management, Inc.

Baker Global is a U.S.-based financial services holding company focused on investment banking, corporate advisory, wealth management, and securities trading through its subsidiary Benjamin Securities.

About QLUBO Nordic AB

According to information provided by QLUBO, QLUBO is building a global platform where founders and investors connect through deals, data, and opportunities. QLUBO's stated mission is to modernize the fundraising ecosystem by providing an AI-powered platform that simplifies the investment process and connects companies with investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528382450/en/

Contacts:

Baker Global Asset Management, Inc.

William T. Baker

516-931-1090

wbaker@benjaminsecurities.com