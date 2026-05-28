The newest Oura Ring is 40 percent smaller, with next-generation sensing for best-in-class accuracy, week-long battery life, and powerful new software features that connect clinical history with real-time biometrics to create a more comprehensive, predictive view of health

OURAmaker of the world's leading smart ring, today announced Oura Ring 5, the smallest smart ring in the world. Built on more than twelve years of industry-leading innovation, Oura delivers its most advanced health sensing and insights in a more comfortable and compact form than ever before. Crafted from lightweight, non-allergenic titanium, Oura Ring 5 goes beyond tracking. Oura pairs its most innovative hardware yet with new software that moves beyond tracking to action-spanning preventative health, metabolic insights, live activity, and more to deliver the most complete member experience yet.

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"Oura Ring 5 is a big step toward our vision of giving every body a voice," said Tom Hale, chief executive officer at Oura. "By reimagining Oura Ring 5 to be smaller, easier to wear, and pairing it with our most advanced software yet, we're making it possible for many more people to wear Oura every day-and to benefit from the personalized, predictive health insights that come with it."

For more than a decade, Oura has helped define the smart ring category by demonstrating that the finger is the optimal place to measure health signals. Arteries in the finger give optical sensors, like the LED and PDs on Oura Ring, a cleaner pulse signal that is up to 100 times stronger than at the wrist, giving Oura a clearer, more reliable foundation for capturing biometric data and delivering more accurate readings than wrist-worn devices.

A Refined Design with Re-engineered Sensing

Oura introduces Oura Ring 5 40 percent smaller than Oura Ring 4 making it the world's smallest smart ring. By redesigning the mechanical, electrical, optical, battery, and sensing architectures, Oura achieved the most refined silhouette yet: thinner and lighter, with a smoother curvature engineered to feel completely natural on the finger. That shift in size makes Oura Ring even more desirable to a broader audience, especially for those who have wanted a truly discreet form factor.

"Oura Ring 5 is the most significant leap in smart ring history. To make something 40 percent smaller without sacrificing an ounce of accuracy, we had to rethink every assumption the sensors, the battery, the architecture, the geometry of the ring itself," said Holly Shelton, chief product officer at Oura. "The result is the most capable wearable we've ever made-small enough to fit seamlessly into everyday life, and significant enough to set a new standard."

The new signal architecture combines precision-engineered, low-profile sensor domes for better skin contact, more powerful LEDs for clearer, more consistent readings, and twelve stronger signal pathways that deliver greater accuracy across more finger types and skin tones.

Oura Ring 5 is available in sizes 6 to 13 in timeless finishes, including two new takes: a redesigned Gold in a lighter, modern shade more aligned to true gold and Deep Rose, a rich, copper-rose finish. Designed for customers who wear their rings through every part of daily life, Oura Ring 5 is Oura's most scratch resistant ring yet. The new, extra-strong physical vapor deposition coating enhances scratch resistance, and the ring is dust and waterproof to 100 meters (IP68), making it suitable for everything from workouts to travel to rest.

Unlocking New Health Insights

Alongside Oura Ring 5, Oura is unveiling a groundbreaking new portfolio of software experiences for members spanning across activity tracking, proactive health, connected care, metabolic health, and more available on Oura Ring Gen3 and later. Underpinning that portfolio is Oura Advisor and Oura's proprietary AI model for women's health, together reinforcing Oura's leadership in clinically grounded, personalized health AI.

Live Activity Tracking

Oura introduces a new live activity tracking experience that lets members start a workout and follow key metrics in real time from their phone. By starting a workout in the Oura App, Oura makes it easy for members to track their pace and distance during top activities like running, cycling, and strength training. Members can also connect third-party heart rate monitors and supported devices so they can see their heart rate in real time, with lock screen widgets to track pace, distance, and connected heart rate live.

Oura recently updated Automatic Activity Detection to be more accurate than ever for members specifically for low-motion activities like pilates. With the new signal architecture of Oura Ring 5, members experience more accurate activity detection than any previous generation.

Health Radar

Building on Symptom Radar, which launched in 2024, Oura today introduces Health Radar an expansion into proactive health that marks a significant new pillar for the company. Where Symptom Radar helped members recognize when something felt off, Health Radar goes further: continuously monitoring key biometric signals in the background to surface patterns members should pay attention to, before they become problems. Designed in collaboration with more than 40 in-house M.D.s and Ph.D.s, Oura today unveils Health Radar with two foundational capabilities blood pressure signals and nighttime breathing giving members clearer guidance on when rest, lifestyle adjustments, or evaluation by a healthcare professional may be warranted.

"As a physician, I know that personal health can feel overwhelming-not only because information can be hard to access, but because it's often unclear which changes really matter," said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at Oura. "That's why Health Radar is so important: it proactively brings together patterns people would otherwise have to search for-shifts in blood pressure signals that may indicate cardiovascular strain or more frequent breathing disturbances during sleep-so it's easier to see when something needs attention."

Blood Pressure

At the heart of Health Radar is Blood Pressure Signals Oura's most significant step yet into cardiovascular health. One of the most important yet hardest-to-detect indicators of long-term health, blood pressure is often invisible until something goes wrong. Oura changes that by continuously detecting shifts and patterns that may indicate cardiovascular strain, alerting members when their biometrics suggest signs of increasing blood pressure, helping them take preventative action, understand what it means, and navigate potential next steps.

With Blood Pressure Signals, Oura shows members Nighttime Blood Pressure tracking blood pressure patterns during sleep, when the body's cardiovascular system tells its clearest story. Free from the noise of daily life activity, stress, and caffeine sleep is when an important pattern can surface: blood pressure should naturally drop overnight, and when it doesn't consistently, it can be an early warning sign of cardiovascular risk that daytime readings may miss.

Oura also enables members to log cuff readings directly in the Oura App connecting real-world measurements back to their ongoing trend data to inform lifestyle changes or a conversation with their clinician.

Nighttime Breathing

Oura includes Nighttime Breathing in Health Radar to help members understand how sleep and breathing patterns may impact their overall health. With Nighttime Breathing, members get a 30-day rolling view of sleep-related breathing patterns and disturbances, building on the nightly breathing regularity card members already see and transforming night-by-night data into a longer-term picture-with clear explanations and guidance to help members understand when breathing changes may be impacting sleep and whether further evaluation by a healthcare professional may be warranted.

Earlier this month, Oura strengthened its sleep offering by partnering with Resmed, the global leader in sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home. Members who notice elevated nighttime breathing disturbances in the Oura App can now move beyond awareness alone to take action on their sleep health with Resmed accessing trusted education, completing a sleep assessment, and connecting with an independent healthcare provider to address their sleep concerns and diagnose sleep disorders, if needed.

Oura Health Records

For members managing chronic conditions or seeking more proactive guidance, Oura brings clinical data and daily biometrics together in Health Records to create a fuller picture of their health. It brings clinical records into a single, privacy-first longitudinal record that's easier to understand and act on. In the U.S., Oura enables members to connect eligible providers to import diagnosed conditions, medications, lab results, and allergies directly into a Personal Health Record-a preview of Oura's commitment under the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services Health Technology Ecosystem pledge to unite interoperable clinical data with everyday health signals.

Moving from Health Insights to Action

Oura is laying the foundation for a new era of connected care: an infrastructure that brings partner-led care pathways directly into the Oura App. Alongside category-defining partners, Oura is ushering in a new model of on-demand, seamless care.

Today, Oura is partnering with Counsel Health, an on-demand care platform that combines medical AI with licensed physicians, to bring AI-enabled care directly into the Oura App, creating a seamless bridge from personal health insights to real medical care. In partnership with Counsel, Oura now enables members to ask health questions, receive personalized medical advice, and connect with licensed providers within minutes, directly within the Oura App. To start, Oura is making this capability available to members in 43 U.S. states.

Underpinning the Oura experience is Advisor, which connects health signals and health records into clear, personalized guidance helping members move from insight to action, whether that means exploring sleep diagnostics with Resmed, understanding Health Radar signals, or receiving personalized care through Counsel.

GLP-1 Insights

Oura today expands its metabolic health offering into one of the fastest-growing areas of modern health: GLP-1 medication self-management. With global adoption projected to surpass 100 million people by 2030, the average person using a GLP-1 medicine still juggles several apps to track dosing, side effects, weight, and biometrics. Oura brings it all into one place.

With GLP-1 Insights, Oura gives members a single, longitudinal view of their medication journey combining dosing, user side-effect tracking, and weight tracking with key Oura signals like Sleep, Activity, Readiness, and stress into a single, longitudinal view Members can log doses and schedules, capture how they're feeling, and track weight and body changes in one place, creating a clearer, real-world record of their journey. Through Lab Uploads, an expansion of Oura's Health Panels, members can now also import their lab results directly into the Oura App, placing blood biomarkers alongside their Oura biometric data for a more complete view of metabolic health.

Brain Health Study

A new Brain Health Study, offered through an IRB-approved study in Oura Labs for eligible members who opt in, pairs scientifically validated digital cognitive assessments from Cambridge Cognition, a neuroscience technology company, with Oura's continuous sleep, activity, and physiological data. Rather than focusing only on diagnosed disease, this work explores how everyday patterns in rest, stress, and behavior may relate to cognitive function and performance over time. By combining short in-app tasks with long-term physiological trends, Oura, working with Cambridge Cognition, is beginning to map how daily choices and recovery might support mental sharpness and long-term brain health, laying the groundwork for a deeper understanding of cognitive wellbeing.

Charging for Life on the Move: Oura Ring 5 Charging Case

Oura Ring 5 Charging Case is a portable charging solution to support the ultra-wearable Oura Ring 5. Designed for travel and everyday use, the compact aluminum case stores one month of battery and supports wireless charging. A dedicated action button makes it easy to see the charging status and quickly pair the device, so members can see both the status of the Charging Case and Oura Ring in the Oura App.

Oura is also introducing Locate, the next evolution of its device-tracking experience. Available on Oura Ring Gen2 and all future generations, Locate expands support to multiple devices and adds an in-app search mode, helping members find a misplaced Oura Ring or Charging Case and allowing them to keep track of their Oura devices in one place.

Member-First Privacy and Data Control

Oura builds on its longstanding commitment to data protection with a new time-based Data Deletion capability, allowing members of all Oura Ring generations to erase data stored in the Oura App from a specific time window while preserving their account and the rest of their longitudinal history. This level of granular control lets members decide which data is stored over time without sacrificing the continuity and value of long-term trends.

Oura's approach to data privacy is rooted in a simple principle: prioritizing meaningful choices for members about managing their personal data and visibility into our data practices. Enabled by its membership-based model, Oura does not sell data and instead directs investment into strong, privacy-first security protections. Members have clear, configurable controls over how their data is shared with third parties, along with transparent explanations of what is collected and why, and safeguards aligned with leading global data protection standards.

With Oura Ring 5, Oura is setting a new bar for what a smart ring can be. The launch of this device, which sets a new standard for the category, and enhanced software experience builds on the company's strong momentum globally. As Oura scales, it is uniquely positioned to bring proactive, personalized health insights to millions more people around the world-and to cement the smart ring as the most compelling form factor in wearable health.

Hardware Availability and Pricing

Oura Ring 5 is available globally for pre-order today and will start shipping on June 4, 2026.

Pre-order at ouraring.com and through select retail partners across the world, including US-based retailers: Amazon's stores, Best Buy, Costco, Target, and Walmart.

Oura Ring 5 is priced at $499 for premium finishes- Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Deep Rose-and $399 for base finishes in Silver and Black. Oura Ring 5 comes with a standard size-specific charger.

Oura recommends that all Oura Ring 5 customers size their fingers using Oura Ring 5 Sizing Kit, including those who have a previous generation Oura Ring. At 40% smaller, the fit of the latest generation ring may feel different at the same size.

Oura Ring 5 Charging Case is available for pre-order starting today in select markets (United States, Canada, Europe, excluding Cyprus Malta) at ouraring.com and in the coming weeks through select retail partners across the world, including US-based retailers: Amazon's stores, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Oura Ring 5 Charging Case is a standalone accessory for $99 USD and is compatible with Oura Ring 5.

Oura Membership is $5.99/month or $69.99/year.

With one touch multi-ring support, members can pair and switch among multiple Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 5 devices on a single account, at no additional cost.

Oura Ring 5, Oura Ring 5 Charging Case, and Oura Membership are HSA- and FSA-eligible.

Software Availability

Health Radar including Blood Pressure Signals with Nighttime BP and Cuff Inputs, Nighttime Breathing will be available to members in the United States, India, United Arab Emirates to members using their Oura App in English starting in June 2026.

Health Records and AI-enabled care in partnership with Counsel Health will be available in Oura Labs to members in the United States starting in June 2026. To start, AI-enabled care will be available to eligible Oura Members in 43 states.

GLP-1 Insights will be available to members in the United States, India, United Arab Emirates to members using their Oura App in English starting on June 4, 2026.

Lab Uploads will be available globally in English starting on June 30, 2026.

Live Activity Tracking, Locate, and Data Deletion will be available globally on June 4, 2026.

Brain Health Study will be available in Oura Labs to eligible members in the United States starting on May 28, 2026.

About OURA

OURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, Oura supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,200+ partners across wellness and medicine, Oura is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA is headquartered in San Francisco with E.U. headquarters in Oulu, Finland.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

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Contacts:

press@ouraring.com