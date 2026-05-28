Custom Agents, Omnipresent AI Assistant, and AI Import Builder Automate an Estimated 40% of Routine EA Work; Tenneco Already Achieving 292% ROI on Ardoq AI

Ardoq, named a 5x Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, today launched its AI-first enterprise architecture (EA) platform. The release grounds every Ardoq AI output in customers' live architecture data and introduces a new generation of AI agents capable of automating an estimated 40% of routine EA work.

Architects today are being asked to defend decisions that generic AI is generating in seconds. Application rationalization choices. ERP transformation roadmaps. AI governance reviews. The questions land on the architect's desk, but the analysis underneath increasingly comes from AI assistants that do not know the architecture. Generic agents reason on whatever document is in front of them, not on the live relationships between applications, dependencies, capabilities, and risks. Ask a generic LLM to trace a five-step dependency chain across the real estate, and accuracy collapses. The answer arrives with confidence. The architect inherits the consequences.

Ardoq closes that gap. The AI capabilities released today reason on Ardoq's live architecture graph, the only place that holds every connection between every application, capability, and dependency in the customer's environment. Architects stay in the driver's seat. The AI does the heavy lifting on the analysis. The human keeps the judgment and the accountability. The graph keeps the reasoning chain visible. Every recommendation traces back to the underlying data, where the architect can interrogate, challenge, or override what the AI proposed. This is not a chatbot wrapped around enterprise data. It is structured reasoning on a graph the architect owns and governs, with permissions, lineage, and change control built into the foundation. That is the kind of system you cannot recreate with prompts.

New Capabilities Launching Today

Omnipresent AI Assistant (GA): A conversational interface available everywhere in the Ardoq platform, reasoning across the customer's entire data model in real time. Users ask architecture questions in plain language and receive instant, contextual answers traceable to source data.

AI Import Builder (GA): Connects any third-party data source to Ardoq in minutes with no technical setup required. Ardoq's AI agents read service documentation, configure the connection, and import data automatically.

Custom Agents (Open Beta): Customers can build and deploy their own AI agents, scoped to their architecture, metamodel, and workflows. Agents reason on live architecture data, not internet training data. Rolling out to partners in Q2 2026, customers thereafter.

Today's release is the latest milestone in the new Ardoq experience, the platform redesign that established the data foundation for Ardoq to build AI-first. The launch is accompanied by additional capabilities, including the Foundation Insights Agent, AI Query Builder, MCP SSO and AI Semantic Search, alongside technical previews of the Data Ingestion Agent, AI Web Search, and Agents for Out-of-the-Box Solutions.

Customer Success: Tenneco's ROI

Tenneco, the global automotive technology company, is among the first customers achieving substantial returns from Ardoq AI. The company is building six AI agents in Microsoft Teams Copilot via the Ardoq MCP server, reclaiming 1.25 FTE within twelve months and targeting 40% of routine EA work automated by 2027.

"It feels like we're multiplying the team without multiplying headcount," said Abby Cletus, Head of Technology Strategy at Tenneco. "Ardoq AI is the only way we've found to get AI working on our actual architecture, not a stale export of it. The reasoning is traceable, the answers are auditable, and the team is spending its time on the decisions that matter."

A Repositioning Built on Substantiation

Ardoq shipped more than 100 features in 2025, doubling its prior innovation velocity year-over-year.

"The market has spent two years asking whether AI can be trusted with enterprise decisions," said Sunny Dhami, Chief Marketing Officer at Ardoq. "Today is our answer. Ardoq is the EA platform where AI reasons on a live architecture graph, outputs are traceable to source, and governance is built in by design, not bolted on. Generic AI invents architecture. Ardoq AI knows yours. And what we're announcing today is the foundation; there's significantly more coming through the rest of 2026."

Ardoq is a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Architecture Tools, with the highest customer ratings of any EA vendor for willingness to recommend, customer support experience (4.9/5), and product capabilities (4.7/5), according to Gartner Peer Insights data as of March 31, 2026. The company has been named a Leader in five consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant reports for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

Today's announcement is the first in a planned series of releases from Ardoq through 2026. Additional Custom Agent capabilities, customer outcomes, partner integrations, and the next evolution of the graph data foundation are scheduled for the rest of the year.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is the AI-first Enterprise Architecture platform that turns enterprise complexity into connected intelligence. Built on a proprietary graph foundation, Ardoq helps organizations visualize how people, processes, and technologies interact, delivering real-time insight into how change impacts the business. Recognized as a 5x Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools and a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Ardoq serves enterprises including ExxonMobil, MUFG, Stanley Black Decker, Tenneco, Riot Games, Asda, STIHL, and Serta Simmons Bedding across financial services, energy, retail, technology, and government. Learn more at ardoq.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Sunny Dhami,

Chief Marketing Officer, Ardoq

sunny.dhami@ardoq.com