European DataWarehouse (EDW) announced today the launch of DealDox, a secure virtual data room uniquely tailored to the needs of the securitisation and structured finance market.

Developed in response to long-standing challenges around transaction data and document management, DealDox provides a single, secure environment where all parties throughout the deal lifecycle can collaborate efficiently while maintaining high standards of security, governance, and regulatory alignment.

DealDox enables the centralised management of transaction data and documentation, offering robust security, granular access controls, and clear audit trails. The platform integrates seamlessly with EDW's existing regulatory reporting ecosystem, supporting smoother workflows from deal preparation through to disclosure and compliance.

"As a market infrastructure, our role is to reduce complexity and make processes simpler and more transparent for all participants," said Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of European DataWarehouse. "DealDox extends this approach to cover all transaction data and documentation, providing a single source of truth built around the needs of securitisation. By streamlining how information is shared and managed, we help reduce operational friction while supporting efficient deal issuance."

The launch of DealDox builds on EDW's continued commitment to technology innovation across the securitisation lifecycle. In 2026, EDW was named Fintech Provider of the Year at GlobalCapital's European Securitisation Awards, recognising its development of secure, practical data solutions that support the market beyond disclosure alone.

"From an engineering perspective, DealDox brings together secure data and document management, in-document collaboration, and audit-ready governance on a single platform," said Gopala Krishnan Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer at European DataWarehouse. "By combining these capabilities with native integration into EDW's reporting infrastructure, DealDox supports smoother workflows, increases security and removes unnecessary manual steps from the transaction process."

Designed for both private and public transactions, DealDox brings documentation, data preparation, collaboration, and compliance into one streamlined workflow, helping teams move faster from deal setup to issuance while maintaining the highest standards of data protection.

DealDox is available from 28 May 2026. A free trial is available via this link: https://dealdox.eurodw.eu/

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by the European Securities and Markets Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and dissemination of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528727146/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Angela De Castro

Marketing Manager

European DataWarehouse GmbH

Email: angela.decastro@eurodw.eu

Websites: www.eurodw.eu www.eurodw.co.uk