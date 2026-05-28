New independent directors bring deep experience in commercialization, data-driven transformation and growth

Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing and communications exclusively for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced the appointments of two non-executive board members, Frank Clyburn and Christopher (Chris) Fikry, M.D. The appointments further strengthen the company's position as a leading partner to the world's most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies in key markets around the world.

"With the addition of Frank and Chris, Real Chemistry is even better positioned to navigate changes across the commercial lifecycle of healthcare brands and shape the future of our industry through advances in AI and technology," said Shankar Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real Chemistry. "Frank brings deep commercialization expertise and a clear perspective for where the industry is heading, including the evolution of major therapeutic areas and the growing role of the consumer. Chris brings strong experience transforming large data- and technology-enabled life sciences businesses. Together, they will sharpen our ability to deliver for clients at scale and speed."

Frank Clyburnbrings extensive expertise bridging scientific, commercial, and enterprise innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. He served as the CEO and on the board of directors of International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (IFF), a food ingredients, beverage, scent, healthcare and biosciences company. Prior to IFF, Frank spent 13 years in various leadership positions at Merck Co, Inc.; during his tenure, he served as Executive Vice President and Division President of Human Health, responsible for the company's portfolio of medicines and vaccines; President of the Primary Care business line, with oversight of Merck's diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios; and President of the Global Oncology business unit, where he was responsible for leading the Keytruda (pembrolizumab) franchise-widely recognized as one of the most groundbreaking in oncology's history-from its inception. Currently, he serves on the boards of Cencora, Revolution Medicines and Kailera Therapeutics.

Chris Fikry, M.D., brings substantial experience at the intersection of data, technology and life sciences, with a track record of scaling complex services businesses and leading transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. He served as CEO and board member of Clario, a provider of clinical trial endpoint data solutions, which he continues to lead as a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific following its 2026 acquisition. He also served as President of the Laboratory Services business at PPD, Thermo Fisher Scientific's clinical research business, where he led global efforts to deliver customized, end-to-end solutions across the drug development lifecycle, from early planning through commercialization.

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one commercialization partner to the world's most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach, and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by a culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry's 2,400+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market-and to the people who need them most. The company's brand portfolio includes 21GRAMS, a highly awarded creative agency, and starpower, a celebrity and influencer practice.

Today, Real Chemistry operates through offices across North America, Europe and the Middle East, complemented by a strategic partner network in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa-enabling the company to support clients wherever they operate.

Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

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