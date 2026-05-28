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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Global Coalition on Aging: Introducing 'Age Reimagined': A new content series exploring innovations and organizations working to optimize the aging of society

Series presented by Global Coalition on Aging and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions now available online

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the globe, a demographic shift is transforming the fabric of society. In 2018, there were more people over 64 than children under five for the first time in recorded history. By 2050, the number of people aged 60 and over is expected to double.

Age Reimagined, a new branded content series presented by the Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, explores how experts, organizations and communities are rethinking aging, innovating for healthier lives, and building frameworks for this new era of longevity.

"The biggest misconception is that the age-demographic shift is only a challenge," said Melissa Gong Mitchell, Executive Director of the Global Coalition on Aging. "GCOA has an optimistic view of the impact of aging on society, and we work with leading organizations to advance innovations and pave a path for changes in policy, markets and individual behaviors to make this shift transformative for the positive."

Through cinematic storytelling, Age Reimagined explores how health, purpose and connection are redefining aging, highlighting stories that challenge assumptions through humor, intimacy and empathy.

The stories are divided into three chapters:

  • The "Healthspan Revolution" chapter includes films presented by The National University of Singapore, Danaher, the American Federation for Aging Research, Nestlé Health Sciences, and GSK.
  • The "Supportive Communities" chapter includes films presented by Solace Health, Phoenix Senior Living, CloudMind, Herewith and GCOA.
  • The "Empowering Individuals" chapter includes films presented by NewDays, Colisée, and StoryPoint Group.

"GCOA is proud to present Age Reimagined. These 13 distinct stories of vision and innovation should inspire and inform us all," said Mitchell. "There are economic dividends and social value to be gained from our longevity. It's up to us to work together to capture the full human potential."

Age Reimagined will be promoted and seen across the BBC.com network and is available at BBC StoryWorks and GCOA's hubsite.

About GCOA

GCOA, the global business voice on aging, strategically addresses the most consequential mega-trend of our time - the aging of societies. Bringing together global corporations across sectors, GCOA advances innovative solutions through research, policy analysis, advocacy, and strategic communications to create a path to health, productivity and economic growth.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989192/GCOA_Square_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-age-reimagined-a-new-content-series-exploring-innovations-and-organizations-working-to-optimize-the-aging-of-society-302783769.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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