Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement EFSF EUR BMK long 7Y

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

28.05.2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility / ISIN EU000A2SCAZ3

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 28 April 2026 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Sophia Maier; telephone: +4971112777849) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and also as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility ("EFSF") Guarantor(s) (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3bn Description: EFSF EUR 3bn Fixed Rate Benchmark Bond

due 06 September 2033

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market) Offer price: 99.245

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.