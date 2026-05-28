Black Book Research: Black Book to Release 2026 Top Vendor Client Satisfaction Results Ahead of AHIP26 and HFMA Annual Conferences

Thousands of validated payer IT users and provider finance, business office, RCM and reimbursement professionals contribute category-specific evaluations across 90 healthcare technology and managed services functions

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced that it will release two major waves of 2026 client satisfaction results next week, ahead of two of healthcare's most important executive conferences: AHIP26, scheduled for June 9-10, 2026, at Wynn Las Vegas, and HFMA's Annual Conference, scheduled for June 7-10, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The forthcoming Black Book announcements will recognize top-performing vendors in 60 payer IT functions, based on feedback from more than 8,000 health plan, payer, managed care and insurer technology users, and in 30 provider finance and revenue cycle categories, based on feedback from more than 3,000 hospital and physician practice CFOs, business office managers, revenue cycle leaders, reimbursement specialists and operational users.

Black Book's 2026 results are designed to give health plan and provider organizations more actionable buyer intelligence than broad, generalized satisfaction awards. Rather than relying on single-score recognition, blanket "best vendor" designations or net-promoter-style sentiment alone, Black Book evaluates vendors through 18 qualitative key performance indicators aligned to the specific category being measured. Black Book's published 2026 KPI framework includes categories such as strategic fit, outcome realization, workflow fit, adoption maturity, interoperability, data quality, privacy posture, cybersecurity resilience, reliability, scalability, implementation velocity, support experience, regulatory agility and commercial integrity. Multiple vendor-agnostic, orchestrated online surveys and panel polling were conducted between October 2025 and May 2026.

"Healthcare technology decisions are not made in the abstract," said Doug Brown Founder, Black Book Research. "A payer executive evaluating core administration, a health plan operations team selecting prior authorization automation, a hospital CFO assessing revenue cycle outsourcing and a reimbursement manager judging denial prevention tools are not asking the same questions. They need category-specific evidence from people who use these systems every day."

According to Black Book, detailed category-level rankings are especially important in payer and provider markets because vendor performance varies significantly by function. A company may perform exceptionally in claims administration but not in member engagement. Another may score highly in patient access but not in coding automation, denials management or reimbursement analytics. A blanket award can obscure these distinctions, while category-specific results allow buyers to compare vendors against the actual operational, financial, technical and compliance demands of the function being purchased.

Black Book's methodology also emphasizes the voice of the users closest to the work.

While CIOs, CFOs and executive committees remain essential to software governance, security review, capital approval and enterprise alignment, Black Book's survey model seeks feedback from the analysts, managers, administrators, reimbursement specialists, implementation teams and front-line users who experience vendor performance after the contract is signed.

"Executive approval tells the market that a vendor cleared the organizational buying process," said Brown.

"User satisfaction tells the market whether the product, platform or managed service actually works in production. Healthcare buyers need both perspectives, but the users know whether workflows are faster, data are trusted, support is responsive, implementation promises were kept and the vendor can handle regulatory and operational reality."

The 2026 payer IT results will be particularly relevant for AHIP attendees evaluating solutions across health plan administration, care management, utilization management, payment integrity, provider network management, member engagement, interoperability, analytics, risk adjustment, quality, claims, enrollment, customer experience, compliance and managed services.

The provider finance and revenue cycle results will be particularly relevant for HFMA ANI attendees evaluating vendors across patient access, revenue cycle management, coding, billing, claims, denials, charge capture, reimbursement, finance analytics, business office outsourcing, payment integrity, contract management, patient financial experience and related hospital and physician practice operations.

Black Book said the announcements next week will help conference attendees prepare more focused vendor meetings, ask sharper diligence questions and distinguish marketing claims from validated client experience. The annual timing of these client satisfaction awards has been traditionally established for nearly two decades with Black Book for this primary reason.

Why Black Book's 2026 Category-Specific Rankings Matter

In complex healthcare technology markets, broad vendor recognition can be directionally useful but insufficient for final-stage buying decisions. Black Book's category-based model is intended to answer questions that generalized awards often cannot:

1. Performance depends on use case.

A vendor's overall reputation does not necessarily predict how well it performs in a specific function such as prior authorization, claims editing, member engagement, denials management, coding automation or RCM outsourcing.

2. Different buyers define value differently.

For payers, value may mean automation, regulatory compliance, interoperability, provider abrasion reduction, claims accuracy or member experience. For providers, value may mean cleaner claims, faster reimbursement, lower denial rates, improved cash acceleration, fewer write-offs or reduced business office burden.

3. User experience is operational evidence.

The people using the technology every day can identify workflow friction, reporting gaps, data quality issues, support failures, implementation delays and hidden costs that may not surface in executive briefings.

4. Implementation performance matters as much as product capability.

Healthcare organizations need to know whether vendors deliver on timelines, train users effectively, support adoption, recover from service issues and maintain performance after go-live.

5. Category-specific KPIs reduce false equivalence.

A single satisfaction score may make unlike vendors appear comparable. Black Book's 18 KPI structure allows decision makers to examine the dimensions that matter most for each category, including workflow fit, interoperability, cybersecurity, scalability, support, regulatory agility and commercial integrity.

6. Function-level results support better conference planning.

At AHIP and HFMA, buyers often have limited time with vendors. Detailed results help attendees prioritize meetings, validate shortlists and challenge vendors with evidence-based questions.

Black Book's upcoming announcements will identify top-rated vendors by function and category, with emphasis on client satisfaction, user experience, operational performance and fit for real-world healthcare environments.

"Healthcare leaders do not need another generic badge," said Brown. "They need decision support. Our role is to bring validated user feedback into the buying process so payers, hospitals, physician practices and financial leaders can see where vendors are truly performing, and where performance is limited to a narrower use case."

The results will be announced via press releases the week of June 1 on major distribution wires and in media before vendors are informed directly by Black Book.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research firm that collects client satisfaction and user experience feedback across healthcare technology, software, platforms and managed services. Black Book's research supports healthcare IT users, buyers, analysts, consultants, investors and media with category-specific vendor performance intelligence. Black Book lists its 2026 Core KPI framework as 18 qualitative performance indicators scored s and supported by role-based guidance and evidence review.

Media Contact: Black Book Research

Press Office 1 800 863 7590 Contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com Download Gratis Industry Reports at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-to-release-2026-top-vendor-client-satisfaction-results-ahe-1171386