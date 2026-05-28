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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Xi'an Municipal Government: Xi'an Accelerates Industrial Transformation, Charting a New Blueprint for Global Trade and Technological Innovation

XI'AN, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Silk Road International Exposition and The Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East & West China ("10th Silk Road Intl. Expo") was held successfully from May 21 to 25 in Xi'an.

As the host city, Xi'an showcased its strategic role as a Belt and Road core hub and global investment hotspot with four key events hosted, including the Global Cooperation Fair for China-Europe Railway Express Economic Circle, the 12th International Chambers of Commerce Association Trade and Investment Fair & The 1st Chinese Enterprises Matchmaking Event, the 2026 Women Entrepreneurs Investment and Cooperation Symposium, and a special exhibition zone on port-trade-industry integration of the China-Europe Railway Express Economic Belt.

The city officially released an investment manual featuring 871 key investment projects and launched the "Chinese Enterprises Going Global (Xi'an) Comprehensive Service Port."

These events brought together hundreds of international guests, Chamber of Commerce leaders, and entrepreneurs from countries and regions along the Belt and Road to Xi'an to explore port-trade-industry integration and global cooperation, focusing on efficiency, cost reduction, and service optimization.

Six Xi'an municipal departments, including Xi'an Municipal Bureau of Investment Cooperation, Xi'an Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Xi'an Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Xi'an Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, Xi'an Municipal Data Bureau, and Xi'an Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning, unveiled development opportunities across planning, industry, innovation, digital government, and spatial layout. Key highlights include the 15th Five-Year Plan's "three centers and two hubs" strategy, an upgraded industrial system spanning 26 sectors and 19 chains (NEVs, semiconductors, new energy, hydrogen, embodied intelligence, etc.), plus "AI+" capabilities and digital government achievements such as the "Silk Road Data Port" infrastructure and Harmony ecosystem application in smart transportation and public data development and utilization scenarios.

Beyond exhibitions, Xi'an signed multiple high-value agreements in logistics corridors, industrial projects, and cross-border trade, underscoring its strong momentum in cross-border logistics, industrial synergy, and global cooperation.

Looking ahead, Xi'an will continue to enhance its business environment and invite global investors to become "City Partners," jointly building a dynamic industrial economic circle and a new chapter in Silk Road collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989736/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xian-accelerates-industrial-transformation-charting-a-new-blueprint-for-global-trade-and-technological-innovation-302784444.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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