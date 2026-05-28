Templafy Limited: Templafy launches MCP to bring enterprise control to AI-generated documents

New integration connects AI platforms with Templafy's document agents, helping organizations turn AI output into governed, high-quality and business-ready documents

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the AI-powered document generation platform, today announces the launch of Templafy MCP, a new integration that connects third-party AI platforms with Templafy's document agents.

As enterprises adopt AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and Perplexity, employees can create content faster than ever, but speed alone is not enough. AI-generated output still needs to meet company standards for accuracy, compliance, brand consistency and usability before it becomes a document that can be shared confidently.

Templafy's MCP, which complements its enterprise-grade API infrastructure, addresses this challenge by integrating document agents with third-party AI platforms, bringing a combination of Templafy's patented document generation capabilities with a single governance layer. For organizations and their teams, this turns AI-generated content into business-ready documents that follow company-approved templates, brand assets, prompts, formatting rules and business data.

With Templafy MCP, enterprises can govern AI-generated document creation across teams, tools and models without forcing employees into a single AI interface. Built on Templafy's expertise in producing governed, business-ready documents at scale, the document agents help create editable documents in Microsoft 365 formats, reducing inaccuracies and manual rework while maintaining control over brand, compliance requirements and quality.

Oskar Konstantyner, CPO, Templafy, comments: "AI is changing where document creation begins, but enterprises still need control over where it ends.Templafy's MCP gives professionals the freedom to use their preferred AI tools to get their work done, while document agents operate in the background to ensure the output is high-quality, accurate, and aligned with company standards, creating documents that are business-ready. For organizations it means no longer having to choose between AI flexibility and document control."

Templafy MCP is available across Templafy's document agent offerings.

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading AI-powered document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.

Our approach uses AI agents to apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation, to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency.

Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, Templafy's patented technology simplifies document workflows, reducing risk and ensuring high-quality and confidence in the documents that matter most.

More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders like KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they'd typically spend on repetitive content - like creating proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports - allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

FAQ

How does Templafy MCP differentiate from other enterprise MCP offerings on the market?

Templafy MCP is purpose-built for enterprise document generation. While many MCP offerings connect AI models to tools or data sources, Templafy MCP allows any third-party AI platform to plug into Templafy document agents as a governed document generation layer. This means AI output can be turned into complete, on-brand and business-ready documents that follow approved templates, brand assets, prompts, formatting rules, compliance requirements and business data.

What business problems does Templafy MCP solve for enterprise teams?

Templafy MCP helps enterprises close the gap between AI-generated content and business-ready documents. It reduces the time teams spend reworking AI outputs, while helping ensure final documents reflect approved brand, content, formatting and compliance standards. This supports faster document creation, greater consistency and more controlled AI adoption across teams.

How secure is the Templafy MCP offering for enterprise AI workflows and document governance?

Templafy MCP is built to support enterprise-grade AI workflows by connecting AI-generated content to Templafy's existing governance, document generation and API infrastructure. It enables organizations to apply centrally managed templates, access rights, approved content, brand rules, prompts and compliance requirements, helping teams scale AI adoption while maintaining control over document output.

Which AI platforms, LLMs and enterprise tools integrate with Templafy MCP?

Templafy MCP is designed to connect any third-party AI platform and models with Templafy's document agents. This includes AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and Perplexity, as well as customer AI models and knowledge sources where supported. Templafy's document agents also draw from enterprise systems such as CRM, DAM and other business data sources to help create governed, data-enriched documents.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d292465f-6bd0-490e-b69f-666892ec9991