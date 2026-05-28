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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 14:15 Uhr
147 Leser
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Safeture AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Safeture AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Safeture AB (publ) ("Safeture" or the "Company") on 28 May 2026 in Lund.

Adoption of profit and loss account and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and the balance sheet for the financial year 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2025 and that the results of the Company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Flemming Breinholt, Sofia Kinberg, Pontus Kristiansson and Thomas Wandahl as members of the Board of Directors, and to elect Catharina Skommevik as a new member of the Board. Flemming Breinholt was also re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as auditor.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The AGM furthermore resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on issue authorization

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up to the next AGM, resolve on new issue of shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and with or without conditions on non-cash, set-off or other conditions. The reason for deviating from the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to enable the Company to raise working capital, to carry out company acquisitions or acquisitions of operating assets and to enable issue to industrial partners within the framework of collaborations and alliances. The number of shares that can be issued with the support of authorization shall be limited in such a way that the number of shares after a fully subscribed new issue does not increase by more than 20 percent of the shares outstanding at the time of the notice for the AGM 2026. To the extent that a new issue takes place with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, the new issue shall take place on market terms.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Hultman, CEO, Safeture AB (publ)
Tel: +46 706 00 81 66
E-mail: magnus.hultman@safeture.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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