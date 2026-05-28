Causaly Introduces Scientific Workflows to Turn Expert Scientific Methods into Repeatable, AI-Executed Processes in Life Sciences

Causaly platform codifies biopharma R&D processes into end-to-end workflows that AI agents run consistently for any program, team, and therapeutic area

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly today announced Scientific Workflows, a new solution in its agentic AI platform that turns expert scientific processes into end-to-end AI workflows run autonomously by multi-agent orchestration. Scientific Workflows produces structured, evidence-backed, decision-ready outputs - target assessments, indication exploration reports, claims substantiation packages, safety dossiers - to scale consistent research methods across R&D teams and programs. Now, life sciences organizations can codify the expertise and best practices their scientists rely on into governed, repeatable workflows that accelerate research and inform high-stakes decisions and judgment.

"Scientists carry expertise built over decades, including how to weigh contradictory signals, when the evidence is enough to support a conclusion, and what outputs must demonstrate before it's considered complete," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "Scientific Workflows captures that expertise within any organization and applies it consistently across their programs. We're giving R&D teams a way to scale their best methods and consistently support key pipeline decisions with highly relevant, actionable research, in line with rigorous scientific and organizational standards."

R&D organizations rely on a mix of standard operating procedures (SOPs), individual expertise, and manual analysis that leads to inconsistencies and gaps across research that documentation alone can't address, especially as institutional knowledge leaves organizations. Teams are increasingly using general-purpose LLMs in their manual workflows to find answers, but these tools don't reflect the scientific methods needed to drive R&D decisions. Generic LLMs produce hallucinations and reasoning errors that amplify across manual workflow steps and deliver unreliable results.

Instead, Causaly's purpose-built scientific AI platform provides scientific rigor, governance, and seamless agentic orchestration. Typically, multiple agents handle tasks individually. But Causaly's multi-agent orchestration provides a critical governance and coordination layer that allows agents to work together, share context, and provide handoffs to resolve key decisions across the entire R&D workflow.

Scientific Workflows now codifies how entire R&D organizations execute science to increase decision confidence - mapping research workflows, identifying where AI can augment human expertise, and standardizing outputs in four ways:

Codify scientific methods into executable workflows : turn SOPs and expert practices into governed agentic processes that define what evidence each step must gather and weigh and what a decision-ready output looks like, before a single step runs, and retain oversight with built-in human-in-the-loop checkpoints.





: turn SOPs and expert practices into governed agentic processes that define what evidence each step must gather and weigh and what a decision-ready output looks like, before a single step runs, and retain oversight with built-in human-in-the-loop checkpoints. Produce repeatable, auditable artifacts : every output follows a consistent structure, traces clearly back to sources ranked and filtered for quality, and matches format across teams and programs, so reviewers focus on what the evidence shows rather than how the team ran the analysis.





: every output follows a consistent structure, traces clearly back to sources ranked and filtered for quality, and matches format across teams and programs, so reviewers focus on what the evidence shows rather than how the team ran the analysis. Scale scientific expertise across the organization : encode how the best scientists work and apply it across teams, programs, and therapy areas, with full provenance and audit trails at every step.





: encode how the best scientists work and apply it across teams, programs, and therapy areas, with full provenance and audit trails at every step. Compress decision cycle time: automate high-effort, multi-step analyses that today take weeks of expert work, reducing them to days or hours with the same scientific rigor.

Early deployments are already delivering faster, higher-quality analysis. After configuring an indication exploration workflow, one top 50 pharma company cut up to a month of manual research from every indication it assessed. Causaly has additional tailored workflow solutions underway with more of the world's largest pharma companies.

Scientific Workflows supports all levels of complexity. Customers can start with ready-to-run, off-the-shelf workflows that accelerate common R&D processes. Alternatively, Causaly can work with customers to build tailored agentic solutions that encode their unique scientific processes, knowledge, tools, and data into autonomous workflows that inform high-stakes determinations at key decision gates in the R&D pipeline. With tailored agentic solutions, customers can securely integrate internal information through Causaly Private Data to make stronger decisions using advanced agentic reasoning across both internal and external scientific evidence.

Explore how Scientific Workflows turns scientific intelligence into scientific execution, visit causaly.com/products/scientific-workflows or sign up for the webinar.

About Causaly

Causaly is a leader in AI for the life sciences industry. Leading biopharmaceutical companies use the Causaly AI platform to find, visualize, and interpret biomedical knowledge and automate critical research workflows. To learn how Causaly is accelerating drug discovery through transformative AI technologies and getting critical treatments to patients faster, visit www.causaly.com.

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