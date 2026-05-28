Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation: Greenway Reports Expanded International Cannabis Sales

International sales now represent approximately 50% of company sales

KINGSVILLE, ON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its global cannabis sales program, with approximately half of the Company's current sales now being generated through international channels.

Since commencing international shipments in late 2024, Greenway has continued to methodically increase its exposure to the worldwide medical cannabis markets through established strategic partnerships and disciplined commercial execution.

The Company's global growth strategy has focused on supplying high-quality greenhouse-grown cannabis to markets that value consistency, product quality, and reliable supply relationships. Greenway believes international medical cannabis markets continue to present opportunities for stronger realized pricing per gram compared to the domestic market, supporting improved revenue potential while maintaining the Company's focus on operational efficiency and low-cost greenhouse production. The Company believes this approach positions Greenway to further diversify revenue streams and enhance long-term commercial sustainability.

"International sales have become an increasingly important component of our business," said Jamie D'Alimonte, Chief Executive Officer of Greenway. "Over the past year, we have worked closely with strong strategic partners to steadily grow our presence across the global medical cannabis market, expanding both into new jurisdictions and new product offerings. We believe this measured and disciplined approach supports long-term sustainable growth while allowing us to continue leveraging the efficiency advantages of our greenhouse cultivation platform."

Greenway's current cultivar portfolio has been selected to serve both domestic and international markets. As its export program continues to expand, the Company has also advanced several new cannabis cultivars that may be dedicated primarily to international medical cannabis opportunities. These cultivars are being assessed for attributes the Company believes are important to buyers everywhere, including flower quality, consistent cannabinoid profiles, terpene expression, and repeatable THC results.

Greenway expects these genetics initiatives to support the continued evolution of its global product offering while strengthening long-term relationships with overseas customers and commercial partners.

"Our cultivation team is focusing on providing us with flower that aligns with the evolving preferences of both the domestic and international markets," added D'Alimonte. "As our export business grows, we believe tailoring cultivars specifically for international opportunities represents an important next step in the evolution of our platform and reach."

Greenway's cultivation model combines large-scale greenhouse production with a focus on premium flower quality, allowing the Company to compete in both domestic and international markets while maintaining a strong emphasis on cost control and operational consistency.

As global demand for medical cannabis products continues to evolve, Greenway intends to continue evaluating opportunities to expand international distribution relationships and increase participation in key overseas markets.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation