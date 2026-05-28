POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

GUANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POMDOCTOR LIMITED (the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio Change"), from the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing one-sixth (1/6) Class A ordinary share to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares.

For the Company's ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-eighteen reverse ADS split. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to reflect the ADS Ratio Change. The Company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about June 22, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time (the "Effective Date"), subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

On the Effective Date, holders of ADSs in the Direct Registration System ("DRS") and in The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every eighteen (18) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, on the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank. Citibank, N.A., as the depositary bank for the Company's ADS program, will arrange for the exchange. The Company's ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "POM."

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on the Company's underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change.

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the trading price of the Company's ADSs is expected to increase proportionately upon the effectiveness of the ADS Ratio Change, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than eighteen times the ADS trading price before the change.

The depositary bank and the Company have also agreed to amend the deposit agreement, dated as of October 9, 2025, in order to reflect the ADS Ratio Change.

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED