Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Secures New Customer Win, Powering Visual Search for Wholesale Gift and Home Décor Brand

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading wholesale gift and home décor brand has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its eCommerce experience. As shoppers increasingly expect intuitive and visually driven buying experiences, brands with large lifestyle-oriented catalogs are adopting AI-powered search to improve engagement and conversion.

"This win reinforces how strongly HawkSearch is aligned with the needs of lifestyle brands managing large, visually rich eCommerce catalogs," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Their catalog is the kind shoppers love to browse, and our AI-powered search and visual discovery capabilities will help them find exactly what they are looking for, faster, leading to more purchases."

AI-Powered Discovery for Lifestyle Shopping

The organization is recognized for its wide assortment of giftable home accents, seasonal décor, and decorative products serving retailers nationally. With a catalog of approximately 10,000 products and more than 21,000 monthly searches, the company sought a search platform capable of delivering more intuitive and engaging discovery experiences at scale.

The implementation includes HawkSearch's Unified Smart Search capabilities, incorporating Keyword Search, Concept Search, and Visual Search to improve relevancy and support ways for customers to discover products. By combining AI-powered search with visual product discovery, HawkSearch will help shoppers easily navigate the company's extensive assortment while improving engagement and overall eCommerce performance.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a wide range of industries. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-secures-new-customer-win-powering-visual-search-for-wh-1171389