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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 19:43
0,980 Euro
-2,97 % -0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9651,02015:01
0,9651,02015:03
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Secures New Customer Win, Powering Visual Search for Wholesale Gift and Home Décor Brand

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading wholesale gift and home décor brand has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its eCommerce experience. As shoppers increasingly expect intuitive and visually driven buying experiences, brands with large lifestyle-oriented catalogs are adopting AI-powered search to improve engagement and conversion.

"This win reinforces how strongly HawkSearch is aligned with the needs of lifestyle brands managing large, visually rich eCommerce catalogs," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Their catalog is the kind shoppers love to browse, and our AI-powered search and visual discovery capabilities will help them find exactly what they are looking for, faster, leading to more purchases."

AI-Powered Discovery for Lifestyle Shopping

The organization is recognized for its wide assortment of giftable home accents, seasonal décor, and decorative products serving retailers nationally. With a catalog of approximately 10,000 products and more than 21,000 monthly searches, the company sought a search platform capable of delivering more intuitive and engaging discovery experiences at scale.

The implementation includes HawkSearch's Unified Smart Search capabilities, incorporating Keyword Search, Concept Search, and Visual Search to improve relevancy and support ways for customers to discover products. By combining AI-powered search with visual product discovery, HawkSearch will help shoppers easily navigate the company's extensive assortment while improving engagement and overall eCommerce performance.

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a wide range of industries. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Kelly Maltman
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-secures-new-customer-win-powering-visual-search-for-wh-1171389

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.