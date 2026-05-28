Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), today announced the initiation of the patent process for MASQ (Machine Action Security Quotient), a next-generation governance and security framework designed for AI agents and autonomous AI systems.

MASQ is being developed to help organizations define, manage and enforce what information AI agents are permitted to access, what actions they are authorized to perform, and how sensitive internal agent context, memory and reasoning environments are protected during interactions with APIs, MCP servers, enterprise tools, skills and external systems.

Designed to address rising security, governance and operational risks resulting from the rapid deployment of AI agents across enterprise environments, MASQ is designed to provide governance and control over:

Agent permissions and authorized actions

Access to enterprise systems and data environments

Interactions with APIs, external tools and MCP servers

Protection of sensitive information contained within agent context windows, internal attention states and reasoning environments.

"AI agents are becoming increasingly autonomous and interconnected, and organizations will require governance systems capable of controlling not only what agents can access and execute, but also how sensitive contextual reasoning data is protected during machine-to-machine interaction," said Jeremy J. Samuelson, EVP, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation at Integrated Quantum. "This patent initiative reflects our continued focus on building foundational infrastructure for secure enterprise AI deployment."

The Company has engaged intellectual property counsel to support the development and protection of MASQ, and believes the rapid emergence of agentic AI systems, autonomous orchestration frameworks, AI copilots and machine-to-machine reasoning environments is creating a new category of enterprise cybersecurity and governance challenges not adequately addressed by traditional cybersecurity architectures.

MASQ is intended to become a core component of Integrated Quantum's broader AIQu platform, focused on security-first, privacy-preserving and quantum-resilient AI infrastructure.

Integrated Quantum believes the continued expansion of enterprise AI adoption, autonomous AI workflows and agentic computing environments may significantly increase demand for secure governance and orchestration frameworks designed specifically for machine reasoning systems and AI-driven operational environments.

Expanding Market Visibility and Investor Engagement

The Company also announces the appointment of Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") as a strategic marketing and financial advisory partner to support increased brand recognition and capital markets visibility across central Europe. Pursuant to a 12-month non-exclusive consulting agreement, Euroswiss will assist the Company with investor communications, European business development initiatives and corporate finance opportunities. The Company will pay Euroswiss a fixed consulting fee of $100,000. Euroswiss is a Switzerland-based capital markets advisory firm focused on investor outreach, media distribution and institutional networking initiatives for public companies. An affiliate of Euroswiss currently holds 200,000 common shares of the Company. The agreement was negotiated at arm's length. Contact information for Euroswiss: Jan-Eric Soetbeer, Email: js@euroswiss.group, Address: Sempacher Str. 15, 6003 Lucerne, Switzerland.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor awareness agreement with Market IQ Media Group Limited ("MIQL") dated May 26, 2026 (the "Agreement"). MIQL is domiciled in Ireland. Under the Agreement, MIQL has been engaged to provide full North American financial news distribution services for up to 20 Company news releases, including market commentary, industry analysis and event-based distribution coverage. The Agreement will remain in effect until the Company has utilized all 20 news releases, unless terminated earlier according to the terms of the Agreement. The total fee payable under the Agreement is US$30,000, subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. MIQL and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither MIQL nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Contact information for MIQL: Karl Marek, +44 7423 209496.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include AIQu platform that supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale, complemented by its Managed Services offering and SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring. For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299171

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.