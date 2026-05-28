Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) and U.S Based Digital Innovations Group Execute Binding LOI to Deploy IRMA AI Engine Across Asia-Pacific Markets

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) ("Trident" or the "Company"), a Singapore-headquartered technology holdings and digital infrastructure platform focused on scalable AI, enterprise software, and next-generation digital transformation opportunities across Asia-Pacific, today announced that it has executed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Digital Innovations Group ("DIG") headquartered in the United States, developer of the IRMA AI Engine, to launch and scale IRMA Engine Asia - an AI-powered enterprise marketing, automation, and customer acquisition platform designed for businesses, brands, agencies, e-commerce operators, and organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The binding LOI represents another strategic step in Trident's broader transformation into an AI-focused technology holdings platform targeting scalable digital infrastructure, enterprise software, and recurring-revenue opportunities across high-growth international markets. Through the proposed partnership, Trident intends to leverage its Singapore-based platform and regional positioning to pursue commercialization opportunities for IRMA Engine Asia across enterprise marketing, customer acquisition, digital engagement, agency automation, and AI-powered campaign execution.

The proposed IRMA Engine Asia launch further expands Trident's broader AI and digital infrastructure strategy across Asia-Pacific, following the Company's recently announced cybersecurity and fraud-prevention partnership initiatives focused on AI-powered enterprise protection, digital identity infrastructure, and real-time threat detection technologies. Management believes the combination of enterprise AI automation, cybersecurity, digital identity, and customer engagement infrastructure positions Trident to pursue scalable cross-platform opportunities across multiple high-growth technology verticals throughout the region.

Management believes Asia-Pacific represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for AI-powered enterprise automation and digital engagement technologies as businesses increasingly seek scalable, data-driven platforms capable of improving operational efficiency and expanding customer reach across regional markets.

The opportunity is underscored by the scale and trajectory of the global artificial intelligence market, which industry analysts estimate at approximately US$622 billion in 2026 and project to expand at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 22% over the next decade. Asia-Pacific is widely regarded as one of the fastest-growing regions for enterprise AI adoption, with multiple research firms forecasting regional growth rates well outpacing global averages as businesses across the region accelerate investment in automation, customer acquisition, and data-driven engagement platforms. Management believes Trident's Singapore-based positioning and regional focus place the Company in a favorable position to pursue a meaningful share of this expanding market through IRMA Engine Asia.

Under the binding LOI, Trident is expected to acquire an equity stake in Digital Innovations Group and support the capitalization, deployment, and regional launch of IRMA Engine Asia. DIG is expected to contribute its IRMA AI Engine technology, automation capabilities, product roadmap, marketing infrastructure, and operational support for the Asia-Pacific rollout.

The companies intend to position IRMA Engine Asia as a scalable AI-powered enterprise platform capable of serving multinational corporations, publicly traded companies, advertising agencies, marketing firms, e-commerce operators, enterprise brands, and regional business networks seeking AI-driven customer acquisition, engagement, and campaign execution capabilities throughout Asia-Pacific.

"Asia-Pacific represents a major opportunity for AI-powered marketing automation, enterprise engagement, and data-driven customer acquisition," said Michael Woloshin, Founder of Digital Innovations Group and creator of the IRMA AI Engine. "By executing this binding LOI with Trident, we believe we have established a strong framework for launching IRMA Engine Asia at scale. Trident's Singapore headquarters and regional technology strategy provide a compelling foundation for introducing IRMA's AI-powered marketing and automation platform to businesses, brands, agencies, and enterprise customers across Asia-Pacific."

"We believe AI infrastructure and enterprise automation represent one of the largest long-term technology opportunities across Asia-Pacific," said William Lim. "Our vision is to position Trident as a scalable technology holdings platform capable of commercializing next-generation AI, digital infrastructure, enterprise software, and cybersecurity solutions across high-growth international markets. We believe IRMA Engine Asia provides a compelling foundation to pursue enterprise adoption, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term strategic expansion throughout the region."

IRMA Engine Asia Platform Capabilities

IRMA Engine Asia is expected to deliver AI-powered tools designed to help organizations automate and improve key components of marketing and customer acquisition, including:

content creation; campaign planning; social media engagement; email marketing deployment; audience targeting; lead generation workflows; analytics and reporting; performance optimization; white-label agency tools; reseller dashboards; and AI-assisted customer acquisition systems.

The platform is expected to support businesses seeking automated customer acquisition, brands seeking expanded digital engagement, agencies seeking white-label AI marketing infrastructure, e-commerce companies seeking scalable customer engagement, and enterprise organizations seeking AI-powered campaign execution capabilities.

"Most organizations do not need another standalone AI chatbot," added Woloshin. "They need an AI-powered execution engine capable of transforming ideas into measurable action. IRMA is designed to help businesses move from strategy to deployment by creating campaigns, distributing content, activating data, engaging audiences, and monitoring performance through AI-assisted workflows and automation systems."

Commercialization and Expansion Strategy

The companies expect the partnership to focus on:

Localizing the IRMA platform for Asia-Pacific markets

Building regional agency, reseller, and enterprise partnerships

Offering white-label AI tools to agencies and business networks

Pursuing enterprise deployment opportunities

and developing recurring revenue opportunities through subscriptions, licensing, managed services, enterprise software deployments, and reseller partnerships.

Under the binding LOI, Trident is expected to take an equity position in Digital Innovations Group, creating long-term strategic alignment between the companies as they pursue commercialization, enterprise onboarding, AI deployment initiatives, and customer acquisition opportunities across Asia-Pacific.

The parties intend for the binding LOI to establish the principal framework for the proposed transaction, while completion of the transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary closing conditions, board approvals, financing considerations, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Additional details regarding IRMA Engine Asia and the companies' anticipated commercialization strategy are expected to be announced as they become available.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company's strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, enterprise software, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH's active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, enterprise cybersecurity deployments, and AI-powered technology commercialization initiatives spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the world's largest long-term opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure, enterprise AI deployment, and sovereign-scale technology modernization.

For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me

About Digital Innovations Group and IRMA AI Engine

Digital Innovations Group ("DIG") is the developer of the IRMA AI Engine, an AI-powered marketing automation and enterprise engagement platform designed to help businesses, brands, agencies, and organizations automate content creation, campaign execution, customer acquisition, audience engagement, lead generation, and performance reporting across digital channels.

IRMA AI Engine is designed to function as a scalable AI-powered execution ecosystem capable of helping organizations move from strategy to real-time implementation through automation systems, AI-assisted workflows, campaign management tools, customer engagement infrastructure, and data-driven operational insights.

The platform is designed to support enterprise organizations, publicly traded companies, agencies, e-commerce operators, and regional business networks seeking scalable AI-powered marketing, automation, and customer acquisition capabilities across global markets. For more information go to: www.irmaengine.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the binding LOI, the proposed strategic partnership, the anticipated equity investment by Trident in Digital Innovations Group, the launch and commercialization of IRMA Engine Asia, the Company's strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, estimated market size and growth rates, platform scalability, anticipated partnerships, potential acquisitions, operational deployment expectations, monetization opportunities, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, and future business performance.

Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "estimates," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including risks related to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, the accuracy of third-party market estimates and projections, regulatory approvals, operational execution, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, technology deployment, customer adoption, commercialization efforts, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, capital market conditions, geopolitical developments, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Investor Relations Inquiries:

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Email: investor@tridentity.me