EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) to Present at the 2026 American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Biennial Meeting on May 31, 2026



28.05.2026 / 14:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - May 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced its participation in the 2026 American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ASSFN) Biennial Meeting taking place May 30-June 2, 2026, at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. NeuroOne will present the recently 510(k)-cleared OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System for use in procedures to create radiofrequency lesions for the treatment of (chronic facial) pain, or for lesioning nerve tissue for functional neurosurgical procedures. The OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System features an innovative multi-contact RF probe designed to enable precise mapping and ablation in fewer cycles without repositioning. This system uses the OneRF Generator and may allow for reduced procedural time and improved patient comfort. The company recently announced the completion of the limited market release of its OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. The Company will also share details on its SEEG-Drug Delivery System*. This device is being developed for use in investigational studies in humans and for research in laboratory animals. Select features being designed include: Deliver drugs, record, and stimulate

Support multiple trajectories

Enable repeated dosing through a single implant NeuroOne will present the following scientific presentation and posters at ASSFN: Presentation: Integrating Drug Delivery Capabilities into a SEEG-Based Recording, Stimulation, and Ablation Platform Technology

Session: Parallel Session 3: Device Development: Bench to Bedside

Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026 3:40 PM ET - 6:00 PM ET Posters: SEEG-Guided Radiofrequency Ablation with Real-Time Temperature Control: From Early Clinical Experience to the Development of a Post-Market Registry

New FDA-cleared Multi-Contact RF Probe for Trigeminal Neuralgia: Cadaveric Feasibility and Usability Evaluation In addition to the Company-supported presentation and posters, NeuroOne also looks forward to multiple neurosurgeon presentations on their clinical experiences with both the OneRF Radiofrequency Ablation System (brain) and the OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. The NeuroOne OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System is indicated for use in procedures to create radiofrequency lesions for the treatment of pain, or for lesioning nerve tissue for functional neurosurgical procedures. The system received FDA 510(k) clearance under K251243.** The NeuroOne OneRF Radiofrequency Ablation System is indicated for creation of radiofrequency lesions in nervous tissue for functional neurosurgical procedures. (FDA Clearance: K231675)** About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements about the development of its SEEG-Drug Delivery System including intended designs, the ability of the OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System to allow for reduced procedural time and improved patient comfort, and the business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, and future operations. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us * Caution: Device and tools for use in investigational studies in humans and for research in laboratory animals. Device and tools are under development and not approved/cleared by FDA or any Regulatory Agency for sale. **Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





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