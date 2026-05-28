Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in June 2026

LONDON, Ontario, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, announces its participation in several industry and investor conferences in June 2026. The program includes one-on-one institutional investor meetings in London UK, a Toronto Stock Exchange-hosted investor event in Canada, and two technical conferences.

Conference and Trade Program Highlights:

One-on-one institutional investor meetings at the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference, with CEO Ofer Vicus and CFO Mena Beshay representing Aduro, continuing engagement with international institutional investors following the Company's participation at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference earlier this year.

Investor presentation and panel participation at the Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, marking Aduro's first TSX-hosted investor event following the Company's recent listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACT."

Technical presentation at AMI Chemical Recycling Europe 2026 in Frankfurt, focused on Hydrochemolytic Technology, carbon efficiency, feedstock flexibility, product quality, and downstream integration requirements for chemical recycling deployment.

Technical presentation at Future of Advanced Recycling North America 2026 in Pittsburgh, focused on the practical requirements for scaling advanced recycling projects across the value chain.





AMI Chemical Recycling Europe 2026 Date: June 8-10, 2026 Location: Frankfurt, Germany Participation: Eric Appelman, Stefanie Steenhuis Website: https://www.ami-events.com/event/6cfac246-1dff-44ca-8ee3-b7627729177d/home-?environment=P2



AMI Chemical Recycling Europe 2026 brings together participants across the chemical recycling value chain, including technology developers, polymer producers, recyclers, converters, brand owners, and downstream users evaluating the technical and commercial requirements for industrial deployment. Eric Appelman will present on Aduro's Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") and the progress in advancing from pilot-scale validation toward first-of-a-kind ("FOAK") industrial planning, with a focus on carbon efficiency, feedstock flexibility, product quality, and downstream integration requirements. Aduro's participation supports ongoing European market development and engagement with industry participants relevant to the Company's planned FOAK industrial facility at Chemelot.

Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2026

Date: June 9th, 2026 Location: TMX Market Centre, Toronto Participation: Abe Dyck Website: https://events.tmx.com/ccic2026/agenda



The Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies with climate-conscious investors to explore opportunities to accelerate capital deployment toward climate-related solutions. The event includes company presentations, sector-specific moderated panels, and opportunities for investors to connect with clean technology companies and executive teams.

Aduro's participation follows the Company's recent listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACT," providing a timely opportunity to introduce the Company's progress to Canadian climate-focused investors. Abe Dyck will present Aduro's business and participate in a panel with other Canadian climate technology companies, discussing the role of Hydrochemolytic Technology in addressing hard-to-recycle plastics, improving resource efficiency, and supporting industrial circularity, alongside the Company's stepwise commercialization pathway, which includes NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK project planning, and commercialization initiatives.

16th Annual ROTH London Conference

Date: June 16-18th, 2026 Location: Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, London, UK Participation: Ofer Vicus, Mena Beshay Website: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_131899/conference_home.html



The 16th Annual ROTH London Conference provides institutional investors with access to executive management teams from more than 80 companies through one-on-one and small group meetings designed to support in-depth investor interaction. Ofer Vicus and Mena Beshay will participate in scheduled investor meetings, providing updates on Aduro's NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK industrial facility planning, commercial engagement, and balance sheet position. Aduro's participation supports continued engagement with international institutional investors as the Company advances from pilot-scale validation toward FOAK industrial execution.

Future of Advanced Recycling North America 2026 Date: June 17-18, 2026 Location: TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville Boutique Hotel, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Participation: Eric Appelman Website: https://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/future-advanced-recycling-north-america/



Future of Advanced Recycling North America 2026 is focused on the practical requirements for delivering advanced recycling projects that are commercially viable, financeable, and credible at scale, with discussion topics including feedstock security, regulatory treatment, technology performance, financing, market demand, product quality, claims, and value-chain coordination. Eric Appelman will present Hydrochemolytic Technology and the Company's approach to advancing from pilot-scale validation toward FOAK industrial deployment. In advance of the conference, Eric also participated in a short event interview highlighting Aduro's participation in the program. The presentation will focus on Aduro's efforts to move advanced recycling beyond announcements by generating operating data, validating product pathways, aligning with downstream requirements, and building the partnerships needed for credible commercial implementation.

In addition to scheduled participation across these events, Aduro expects to hold meetings throughout the conferences and trade programs. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the respective organizers or email ir@adurocleantech.com to arrange one-on-one meetings.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Aduro's expected participation in industry and investor conferences in June 2026, anticipated presentations, panel participation, investor meetings, industry discussions, and the expected benefits of these activities. Forward-looking statements also include statements related to the Company's development programs, including NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK industrial facility planning, commercialization initiatives, offtake alignment, licensing package development, and the potential role of Hydrochemolytic Technology in waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils applications.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in conference scheduling or format, market conditions, investor interest, industry engagement, the Company's ability to execute its development and commercialization plans, the progression of Pilot Plant operations, advancement of the FOAK project, partner engagement, offtake and licensing discussions, and other risks described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





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