Patient Safety Movement Foundation Appoints Three Distinguished Leaders to Governance Board

Global nonprofit strengthens leadership with expertise spanning government, medicine, and international healthcare systems in pursuit of zero preventable patient harm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) today announced the appointment of three distinguished global leaders to its Governance Board: Rt. Hon. Sir Jeremy Hunt, MP, who served as the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2022 to 2024, and a former Minister of Health; Prof. Dr. Klaus Markstaller, Medical Director and Chairman of the Executive Board at the University Hospital of Augsburg; and Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Group. Dr. Wilson's and Prof. Dr. Markstaller's appointments, along with Sir Jeremy Hunt's appointment as Vice Chair, reinforce the Foundation's commitment to bringing world-class expertise to PSMF's pursuit of zero preventable patient harm by 2030.

"We are honored to welcome Jeremy, Klaus, and Margaret-Mary to our Governance Board," said Joe Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "Each of them has dedicated their career to improving outcomes for patients across the globe. Their collective wisdom, leadership, and passion for patient safety will be invaluable as we drive toward our goal of zero preventable patient harm by 2030."

Michael Ramsay, MD, FRCA, CEO of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, added, "These three extraordinary leaders bring a depth and breadth of global perspective that will strengthen everything we do. We are privileged to have them join us in this vital work."

Rt. Hon. Sir Jeremy Hunt MP is one of the United Kingdom's most prominent voices on patient safety and now serves as Vice Chair of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation Governance Board. Sir Jeremy Hunt served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2012 to 2018, making him the longest-serving Health Secretary in UK history. During his tenure, he pursued an ambitious agenda to improve patient safety and strengthen transparency and learning across the NHS.

He later served as Foreign Secretary before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2022 to 2024. Sir Jeremy played a leading role in making the NHS more transparent, established the Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety, and authored the book Zero, which focuses on patient safety and the goal of eliminating avoidable harm in healthcare.

He currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Godalming and Ash, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Patient Safety, and is the founder and Chair of Patient Safety Watch, a charity which researches the scale of avoidable harm in healthcare systems around the world and campaigns for change.

Prof. Dr. Klaus Markstaller, who will officially join the PSMF Governance Board on July 1, 2026, is a leading international physician-executive and researcher whose career has been defined by a relentless focus on patient safety in complex clinical environments. Prof. Dr. Markstaller serves as Medical Director and Chairman of the Executive Board at the University Hospital of Augsburg, where he also holds a professorship in Patient Safety in Anesthesiology and currently serves on multiple scientific and patient safety boards, advancing systems-level approaches to safer care worldwide. Prior to this role, he spent more than a decade leading the Division of General Anesthesia and Intensive Care at the Medical University of Vienna, one of Europe's foremost academic medical centers, building a body of research characterized by close collaboration across radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, is a globally recognized physician executive with a distinguished career spanning medicine, education, and healthcare leadership across four continents. Named Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Group in December 2021, she advances clinical innovations and leads efforts to develop a modern, sustainable health system. Her experience includes direct patient care, medical education, patient safety, quality improvement, risk management, and global healthcare systems management across Africa, the United Kingdom, South America, and the United States. Dr. Wilson is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Healthcare Quality Management and completed a Clinical Cardiology fellowship at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, Hammersmith Hospital, U.K. She has received numerous awards in medicine, including UnitedHealth Group's inaugural Sages Interdisciplinary Collaboration Award and in 2021, she was named among the Top 100 most influential African Americans in business by the National Diversity Council.

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation continues to expand its global network of leaders, innovators, and advocates united by a shared belief that preventable patient harm is not inevitable. But with the right data, the right tools, and the right commitment, zero harm is achievable.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global nonprofit organization with a bold mission: to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the world. By convening leaders, advancing evidence-based solutions, securing actionable commitments and amplifying patient voices, the Foundation drives systemic change to make healthcare safer for all. For more information, visit http://psmf.org

Contact

Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Danielle Fox, kiani@interdependence.com | 305-509-9527

SOURCE: Patient Safety Movement Foundation

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