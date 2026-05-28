POLARIS Laboratories Joins the Dow Coolant Care Network as Testing Provider for DOWFROST Heat Transfer Fluids

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / POLARIS Laboratories today announced Dow has selected POLARIS Laboratories as a testing provider for DOWFROST LC and HD Heat Transfer Fluids used in advanced cooling systems. This collaboration reinforces Dow's commitment to helping customers move beyond reactive maintenance practices toward proactive, data-driven fluid management.

DOWFROST Heat Transfer Fluids are engineered to support next-generation data center cooling, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling architectures. Formulated with high-purity propylene glycol and advanced inhibitor technology, these fluids enable efficient heat removal, corrosion protection, and long-term operational stability in high-performance computing environments.

To meet thermal demands from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-density computing, monitoring liquid cooling fluid is critical to protect uptime, maintain performance and reduce operational risk. The Dow Coolant Care Network integrates fluid supply, testing, data analysis, and mitigation support within a single, coordinated framework-supported by POLARIS Laboratories' expertise in glycol-based testing.

"We are looking forward to supporting Dow and its data center operators with advanced laboratory testing and fluid condition monitoring for liquid cooling systems," said Bryan Debshaw, POLARIS Laboratories Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration will provide the tools customers need to help improve efficiency, predictability, and reliability in their liquid cooling operations."

"As liquid cooling adoption accelerates, fluid analysis, and the data it generates, are critical to system reliability and performance. Because our insights depend on high-quality data, we partner with trusted, rigorously vetted providers like POLARIS Laboratories," said Chuck Carn, Dow Senior Director Global Product Management. "Together, through the Dow Coolant Care Network, we help customers better understand fluid health, anticipate issues, and act proactively. POLARIS Laboratories also has the added capability of qualified laboratory facilities in Europe and the USA which will be very welcomed by global hyperscalers."

Further strengthening the Dow Coolant Care Network, POLARIS Laboratories provides advanced analytical testing which enables detection of degradation, additive depletion, and contamination - factors that can impact long-term system reliability. These capabilities deliver deeper insight into fluid health and support proactive maintenance in mission-critical cooling environments.

Media Contact

Sarah DeRolf

sderolf@polarislabs.com

About POLARIS Laboratories

POLARIS Laboratories is an independent fluid analysis company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates eight laboratories around the globe. The company specializes in testing and analyzing oil, coolant, grease and diesel fuel to provide maintenance recommendations that reduce maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability and minimize unscheduled downtime for companies in the transportation, construction, mining, data center and power generation industries. The United States and Poland laboratory locations are ISO17025:2017 certified by A2LA (certificate 2145.01). For more information, visit www.polarislabs.com

DOWFROST is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company

SOURCE: POLARIS Laboratories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/polaris-laboratories-joins-the-dow-coolant-care-network-as-testing-pro-1167430