Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
>>> Pacific startet 15.000m-Bohrprogramm <<<
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
262 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POLARIS Laboratories Joins the Dow Coolant Care Network as Testing Provider for DOWFROST Heat Transfer Fluids

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / POLARIS Laboratories today announced Dow has selected POLARIS Laboratories as a testing provider for DOWFROST LC and HD Heat Transfer Fluids used in advanced cooling systems. This collaboration reinforces Dow's commitment to helping customers move beyond reactive maintenance practices toward proactive, data-driven fluid management.

DOWFROST Heat Transfer Fluids are engineered to support next-generation data center cooling, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling architectures. Formulated with high-purity propylene glycol and advanced inhibitor technology, these fluids enable efficient heat removal, corrosion protection, and long-term operational stability in high-performance computing environments.

To meet thermal demands from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-density computing, monitoring liquid cooling fluid is critical to protect uptime, maintain performance and reduce operational risk. The Dow Coolant Care Network integrates fluid supply, testing, data analysis, and mitigation support within a single, coordinated framework-supported by POLARIS Laboratories' expertise in glycol-based testing.

"We are looking forward to supporting Dow and its data center operators with advanced laboratory testing and fluid condition monitoring for liquid cooling systems," said Bryan Debshaw, POLARIS Laboratories Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration will provide the tools customers need to help improve efficiency, predictability, and reliability in their liquid cooling operations."

"As liquid cooling adoption accelerates, fluid analysis, and the data it generates, are critical to system reliability and performance. Because our insights depend on high-quality data, we partner with trusted, rigorously vetted providers like POLARIS Laboratories," said Chuck Carn, Dow Senior Director Global Product Management. "Together, through the Dow Coolant Care Network, we help customers better understand fluid health, anticipate issues, and act proactively. POLARIS Laboratories also has the added capability of qualified laboratory facilities in Europe and the USA which will be very welcomed by global hyperscalers."

Further strengthening the Dow Coolant Care Network, POLARIS Laboratories provides advanced analytical testing which enables detection of degradation, additive depletion, and contamination - factors that can impact long-term system reliability. These capabilities deliver deeper insight into fluid health and support proactive maintenance in mission-critical cooling environments.

Media Contact
Sarah DeRolf
sderolf@polarislabs.com

About POLARIS Laboratories
POLARIS Laboratories is an independent fluid analysis company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates eight laboratories around the globe. The company specializes in testing and analyzing oil, coolant, grease and diesel fuel to provide maintenance recommendations that reduce maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability and minimize unscheduled downtime for companies in the transportation, construction, mining, data center and power generation industries. The United States and Poland laboratory locations are ISO17025:2017 certified by A2LA (certificate 2145.01). For more information, visit www.polarislabs.com

DOWFROST is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company

SOURCE: POLARIS Laboratories



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/polaris-laboratories-joins-the-dow-coolant-care-network-as-testing-pro-1167430

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.