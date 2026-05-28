Nueva Network's Grace Agostino Honored with 2026 Medallas de Cortez Award for Marketer of the Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Grace Agostino, SVP of Sales & Corporate Communications for Nueva Network, was honored with the prestigious 2026 Medallas de Cortez Award for Marketer of the Year presented by Radio Ink during the 17th Hispanic Radio Conference held this week in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Medallas de Cortez Awards recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management and are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR in San Antonio in 1946, recognized as the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States.

Agostino has built a respected career in media, holding leadership positions with companies including SBS, Katz Radio Group, Gen Media, and Nueva Network. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for helping brands and agencies connect authentically with multicultural audiences through innovative sales and marketing strategies.

"Receiving this recognition is truly an incredible honor and something that means a great deal to me," said Agostino. "I'm deeply grateful to Radio Ink, my colleagues at Nueva Network, mentors, clients, and the many teams I've had the privilege to work alongside throughout my career. I've always believed in helping brands connect with audiences in ways that are authentic, culturally meaningful, and impactful. As media and consumer behaviors continue to evolve, I'm proud to be part of an industry that continues to innovate while staying connected to culture and community."

Carlos Moncada, CEO of Nueva Network, praised Agostino's leadership and impact on the industry, stating, "Grace represents the very best of our industry - innovative, strategic, authentic, and deeply connected to the audiences we serve. Her ability to bridge culture, media, and brand storytelling has made a tremendous impact not only for Nueva Network, but for the broader Hispanic media landscape. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized with such a prestigious honor."

Jeffery Liberman, Senior Advisor to Nueva Network, added, "Grace has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision throughout her career. She understands both the business and cultural importance of Hispanic media and continues to raise the standard for excellence in marketing and client partnerships. This recognition is incredibly well deserved."

The recognition further highlights Nueva Network's continued leadership and influence within the Hispanic media industry as the company expands its multi-platform offerings across audio, digital, social, and experiential channels.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is the fastest-growing independent Hispanic media company, delivering integrated audio, digital, podcast, social, and experiential solutions for brands seeking to authentically connect with Latino audiences. Representing approximately 600 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, Nueva Network reaches 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market through innovative, culturally relevant content and advertising solutions.

Media Contact

Maria Castillo at Maria@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

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