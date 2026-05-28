NWPS Expands Business Development Team with Addition of Paul Moyer

Delivering tailored, open-architecture solutions for workplace retirement plans

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / NWPS is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Moyer to its business development team. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Paul will lead West Coast business development initiatives and support continued growth across the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the NWPS team," said Adam Brown, President of NWPS. "His extensive experience across retirement plan advisory, recordkeeping and administration, and trust services positions him well to lead our West Coast business development initiatives. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, Paul shares our strong connection to the region and will play a key role in further strengthening and expanding our relationships across the market."

Prior to joining NWPS, Paul served as president of a Seattle-based trust company specializing in retirement plan administration and recordkeeping. During his tenure, he worked closely with advisors and plan sponsors, helping deliver retirement plan solutions across corporate, public, and Taft-Hartley markets.

Before entering the retirement plan administration space, Paul spent more than 15 years in business development and wholesaling, building relationships across the financial services industry and supporting advisors in growing their practices. His experience spans multiple distribution channels.

Prior to his work in the financial services industry, Paul spent 12 years playing for and then coaching the Seattle Seahawks.

To contact any NWPS sales team member, please see our Sales Territory Map.

About NWPS

At NWPS, advisors and their clients are the decision-makers. We are committed to delivering customized, open-architecture solutions for workplace retirement plans. We handle plan operations, participant service and compliance for 1,100+ plans nationwide, 425,000+ participants and $49.5 billion in retirement savings.*

We are an independent firm and are not in the investment advisory business.

* As of Dec. 31, 2025

Contact Information:

Tom O'Brien

tobrien@nwpsbenefits.com

SOURCE: NWPS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/nwps-expands-business-development-team-with-addition-of-paul-moyer-1170978