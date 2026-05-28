Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Wealthsimple announced today that it will give Canadian retail investors the opportunity to participate in initial public offerings (IPOs) at the offering price - access that is typically limited to institutional and high-net-worth investors. Through IPO Access, Wealthsimple clients will be able to request shares of select companies going public on Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges. Specific IPOs will be announced as they become available in the Wealthsimple app.

"Access to IPO shares is one of the starkest divides in public market investing," said Swapnil Parikh, VP of Product at Wealthsimple. "Big institutions get to buy in at the offering price, while everyday investors are excluded. Wealthsimple is making it possible for Canadian investors to participate in IPOs on the same terms, at the same price."

When an upcoming IPO becomes available on Wealthsimple's platform, clients can submit a request for the number of shares they would like to buy. There are no minimums - clients can request a single share - and no fee to participate.

If demand exceeds the shares Wealthsimple has available, participating clients are chosen through a transparent process that is disclosed in advance of each IPO, and may differ between IPOs. Clients may end up with all the shares they requested, some, or none. Clients will be notified of their allocation on the day of the IPO.

Wealthsimple participates in IPO distributions as an invitee of investment banks. The company is not an underwriter and does not work directly with the issuing company. Instead, banks allocate shares to Wealthsimple, which then makes those shares available to clients.

Wealthsimple makes innovative financial products and opportunities available to everyone, and was the first to offer commission-free trading in Canada. New and existing Wealthsimple clients can sign up for IPO Access in their Wealthsimple account.



About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, tax filing, spending and saving. Wealthsimple currently serves more than 4 million Canadians and holds approximately $125 billion in assets under administration, as of March 31, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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Source: Wealthsimple