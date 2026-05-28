Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Tacora Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be participating in The Mining Investment Event, Canadas Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Heng Vuong, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be on the panel of International Mining Week-Indigenous Business Symposium - Partnerships that Deliver, From Community to Corporation at 1:15 PM ET on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Tacora is a private company that is focused on the production and sale of high-grade and quality iron ore products that improve the efficiency and environmental performance of steel making and, subject to final process verification and economic assessment, the development of a high purity manganese product for advanced battery technology. The Company owns and operates the Scully Mine, an iron ore concentrate producer located near Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada with a production capacity of six million tonnes per year. Additional information about the Company is available at www.tacoraresources.com.

The EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

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Source: VID Media