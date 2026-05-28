Leesburg, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Digital marketing agency Silverback Strategies has named Ben Johnson as Associate Director of SEO. Johnson will lead SEO strategy for the agency's mid-market B2C clients, strengthening the practice alongside Silverback's paid media, creative, and measurement services.





Ben Johnson has joined Silverback Strategies as their new Associate Director of SEO



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Johnson joins Silverback from Spinutech, where he worked his way from SEO Strategist to Associate Director over nearly a decade. His client work spanned large enterprise organizations and small, family-owned businesses, delivering triple-digit organic growth for enterprise clients and helping smaller businesses compete in crowded markets. A graduate of Iowa State University, he specializes in taxonomy development, Core Web Vitals optimization, on-page strategy, and AI search optimization.

"Search is changing faster than it has in years, and Ben brings the technical depth and strategic instincts our clients need to navigate it. His experience across enterprise and small-business SEO - combined with a clear-eyed view of how AI is reshaping the landscape - will help our clients turn disruption into growth," said Silverback Strategies Founder and CEO, Neil Welsh.

Johnson's hire comes as agencies and in-house teams alike are rethinking SEO strategy in response to generative AI, zero-click search, and shifting user behavior. At Silverback, he'll work directly with clients to translate those shifts into measurable organic revenue.

"SEO has changed a lot, but the core question stays the same. What actually drives growth for this specific business? That is what I am looking forward to exploring with Silverback's clients," said Johnson.

To learn more about Silverback Strategies and its SEO services, visit https://www.silverbackstrategies.com.

About Silverback Strategies

Silverback Strategies is a performance marketing agency built for growth-focused teams that need to move fast and prove impact. The agency's integrated services span paid media, performance creative, measurement + analytics, SEO, AI search, and content, all built to drive growth and align organizations around what's working, what's not, and what's next.

Silverback has managed more than $500 million in media spend and runs 1,000+ marketing experiments annually, an approach that has produced a Net Promoter Score 38% above the industry average. Learn more at www.silverbackstrategies.com.

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Source: DesignRush