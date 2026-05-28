MetricStream the global market leader in AI-first governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026, an independent evaluation by Forrester Research of the most significant GRC platform providers.

The report recognized MetricStream for several areas, including:

AI vision: MetricStream's vision to simplify GRC through AI, positioning it as a system of intelligence and decision-making, was noted as resonating with market demand for broad AI enhancement

MetricStream's vision to simplify GRC through AI, positioning it as a system of intelligence and decision-making, was noted as resonating with market demand for broad AI enhancement Customer feedback: "Customers praise MetricStream's workflow and administration capabilities and their ability to consolidate tools with the platform's use case breadth."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester. It validates for us the work we are doing with our customers to fundamentally rethink how risk and compliance should work. By turning GRC into a system of decisions and actions, we are empowering organizations to move from reactive risk management to proactive, continuous, connected GRC that drives faster, better outcomes," said Marc Levine, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream.

"Large enterprises adopt GRC platforms to gain confident visibility into risk, manage compliance effectively, and scale as they grow. At MetricStream, that confidence is built through years of partnership with our customers, and our strategy to simplify GRC and amplify outcomes through AI is what will deepen it further," said Gaurav Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, MetricStream.

MetricStream's AI-first Connected GRC platform supports enterprises across a broad range of GRC use cases, including enterprise risk management, compliance management, audit management, IT and cyber risk, and third-party risk. Its AI strategy centers on embedding intelligence across existing workflows to improve decision-making, reduce manual effort, and connect risk data across organizational silos.

MetricStream serves a global large enterprise client base across industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, energy, and technology.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com