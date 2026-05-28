This designation recognizes Leah for delivering software solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that demonstrate interoperability and meet program requirements.

Leah, the AI-native agentic platform powering legal, procurement, finance and shared services for the world's largest enterprises on one connected system, a Microsoft partner, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Financial Services within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

The certified software designation reflects Leah's capabilities meeting the program's requirements. The certified software solution demonstrates interoperability with Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, or Dynamics 365.

"In financial services, commercial complexity keeps mounting. Regulatory exposure, supplier obligations, contract risk-it all compounds. This designation means enterprises can now bring Leah's full autonomous execution capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem they already trust, transforming that complexity into commercial intelligence they can actually act on." said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of Leah.

"Attaining a Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome Leah to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs Experiences.

About Leah

Leah is an AI-native enterprise Agentic Operating System designed to autonomously run complex workflows across legal, contracting, procurement, finance, and shared services. Founded in London in 2015 and backed by SoftBank and Insight Partners, Leah serves 400+ global enterprises and supports mission-critical processes in regulated industries. Leah works with partners including Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, PwC, and KPMG to support enterprise transformation programs globally.

Leah has offices in London, New York, Dubai, Sydney, Mumbai, Glasgow, and Singapore.

*"Solutions Partner" refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to "Solutions Partner" in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution's interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc. rest solely with your business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528953752/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

The Hoffman Agency on behalf of Leah

leah@hoffman.com