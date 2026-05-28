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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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EquiLend Names Delta Capita as an Implementation Partner for EquiLend Spire

Strategic partnership to deliver a structured, scalable onboarding and experience for Spire clients

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, a global fintech leader in securities finance, and Delta Capita, the global financial services consulting, managed services, and technology firm, today announced a new strategic partnership. This partnership will see Delta Capita serving as an implementation partner for EquiLend Spire, a securities finance platform, supporting the continued expansion and optimization of the Spire client community.

This joint venture combines EquiLend's Spire technology and product expertise with Delta Capita's domain experience in securities finance, large-scale system implementation, and change management. The two firms will deliver Spire engagements through a single, jointly governed model designed to give clients faster onboarding, and a clearer engagement model from day one.

As Spire adoption continues to expand across the global securities finance market, this partnership extends EquiLend's existing implementation capacity. Delta Capita will support new client onboarding and upgrades through dedicated engagement teams operating within EquiLend's established scoping, delivery, and governance model.

Sarah Carver, Global Head of Consulting at Delta Capita, said: "EquiLend Spire is a leading platform across the global securities finance industry, and we are pleased to be partnering with EquiLend to support its continued growth. Our role in this partnership is to bring the analysis discipline, delivery rigor, and securities finance domain knowledge to drive successful Spire projects. We're delighted to be working with EquiLend to put our capabilities behind every Spire client."

Laurence Marshall, Managing Director of EquiLend, added: "Spire is critical infrastructure for securities lending operations, and we continued to invest in delivering the best possible client experience. Our partnership with Delta Capita expands the implementation resources available to Spire clients, supporting smooth onboarding and upgrades while ensuring clients can keep their Spire environments current as the platform continues to evolve."

About EquiLend
EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Tools, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com.

About Delta Capita
Delta Capita is a leading global Financial Services consulting, managed services, and technology provider with a unique combination of experience in financial services and capability in technology innovation. Headquartered in London with offices around the world, we work with the world's top financial institutions to help them comply with regulations, simplify operations, reduce costs and innovate their business models and leverage leading financial technology.

Media Contacts
EquiLend: media@equilend.com
Delta Capita: deltacapita@aspectusgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060364/EquiLend_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equilend-names-delta-capita-as-an-implementation-partner-for-equilend-spire-302784243.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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