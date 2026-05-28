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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
246 Leser
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Tecnológico de Monterrey: IFE Conference 2027 Opens Call for Contributions on Academic and Educational Innovation

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for the Future of Education, part of Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, announced the opening of the call for contributions for IFE Conference 2027, which will take place from January 26 to 28, 2027, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

The call is open to researchers, educators, academics, professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the education sector who are interested in presenting research, projects, and experiences that contribute to the transformation of education and the development of human talent.

Under the theme "Boosting Human Potential Through Education," IFE Conference 2027 aims to create a global, diverse, and inclusive forum to reflect on the role of education in a world characterized by accelerated change, artificial intelligence, and the need for more human-centered approaches.

Types of contributions
Proposals may be submitted under one of the following contribution types:

  • Research Papers: Original research studies, either ongoing or completed, evaluated through single-blind peer review.
  • Innovation Papers: Reports on educational innovation initiatives that do not require a research design.
  • Book Presentations: Works related to educational innovation and their contribution to the field.
  • Educational Innovation Experiences: Projects presented in panel or networking session formats to encourage knowledge exchange.

Thematic tracks
Contributions must align with one of the conference's five thematic tracks:

  • Educational Trends
  • Educational Technologies
  • Academic Health Innovation
  • Educational Innovation Management
  • Lifelong Learning

Academic publication
Research papers that meet Springer's editorial criteria will be considered for publication in the Lecture Notes in Educational Technology series, indexed in Scopus.

Proposal submission
Since 2015, IFE Conference has received an average of nearly 715 submissions per year from participants representing 30 countries. For the 2027 edition, complete guidelines and requirements for all contribution types are available at https://ifeconference.tec.mx. The call for proposals will remain open through July 15, 2026.

Visit Tecnológico de Monterrey'sPress Room

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group (http://www.tec.mx/en), whose mission is to improve people's lives through the transformation of higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to improve learning ecosystems and practices, participating in various research activities, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and community development initiatives at a global level.



Press Contact: Grupo Educativo Tecnológico de Monterrey Selene González Serrato selene.serrato@tec.mx 5538774422

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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