Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed PGPS (PENGUINS PALS) at 10:00 on May 28, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/pgps_usdt

About PGPS (PENGUINS PALS)

PENGUINS PALS is a community-driven crypto project focused on building a fun and engaging digital ecosystem inspired by internet culture and decentralized interaction. The project emphasizes accessibility, community participation, and seamless multi-platform engagement, creating an environment where users can connect, share, and grow together. By combining meme culture with blockchain technology, PENGUINS PALS aims to foster an interactive and evolving ecosystem powered by its global community.

Tokenomics

Token Name: PENGUINS PALS

PENGUINS PALS Token Symbol : PGPS

: PGPS Genesis Supply: 8,800,000,000

8,800,000,000 Token Type : Meme

: Meme Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

$PGPS is a community-first meme token launched on BNB Smart Chain - built for penguin lovers, crypto enthusiasts, and anyone who believes that joy and camaraderie are the strongest utilities a token can have.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Rewards 50% Liquidity 20% Growth 20% Pals Fund 10%

Roadmap

Phase 1 - Waddle Into the Future

Launch of Penguin Coin

Community engagement initiatives

Establishment of liquidity pool

Initial marketing campaign

Phase 2 - Penguin Parade

Launch of NFT collectibles

Partnerships with eco-friendly projects

Community voting on future developments

Phase 3 - Iceberg Adventures

Development of interactive games

Expansion of ecosystem utilities

Hosting community events

Phase 4 - Frosty Festivities

Annual celebrations and rewards

Launch of merch and swag

Global community meet-up

Learn More About PGPS (PENGUINS PALS)

Telegram: https://t.me/penguinspals

X: https://x.com/penguinspals

Website: http://getpenguinpals.com/

Whitepaper: https://penguinspals.gitbook.io/penguinspals-docs

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299199

Source: LBank