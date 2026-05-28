Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed PGPS (PENGUINS PALS) at 10:00 on May 28, 2026 (UTC).
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/pgps_usdt
About PGPS (PENGUINS PALS)
PENGUINS PALS is a community-driven crypto project focused on building a fun and engaging digital ecosystem inspired by internet culture and decentralized interaction. The project emphasizes accessibility, community participation, and seamless multi-platform engagement, creating an environment where users can connect, share, and grow together. By combining meme culture with blockchain technology, PENGUINS PALS aims to foster an interactive and evolving ecosystem powered by its global community.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: PENGUINS PALS
- Token Symbol: PGPS
- Genesis Supply: 8,800,000,000
- Token Type: Meme
- Blockchain: BSC
Token Utility
$PGPS is a community-first meme token launched on BNB Smart Chain - built for penguin lovers, crypto enthusiasts, and anyone who believes that joy and camaraderie are the strongest utilities a token can have.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|Rewards
|50%
|Liquidity
|20%
|Growth
|20%
|Pals Fund
|10%
Roadmap
Phase 1 - Waddle Into the Future
- Launch of Penguin Coin
- Community engagement initiatives
- Establishment of liquidity pool
- Initial marketing campaign
Phase 2 - Penguin Parade
- Launch of NFT collectibles
- Partnerships with eco-friendly projects
- Community voting on future developments
Phase 3 - Iceberg Adventures
- Development of interactive games
- Expansion of ecosystem utilities
- Hosting community events
Phase 4 - Frosty Festivities
- Annual celebrations and rewards
- Launch of merch and swag
- Global community meet-up
Learn More About PGPS (PENGUINS PALS)
Telegram: https://t.me/penguinspals
X: https://x.com/penguinspals
Website: http://getpenguinpals.com/
Whitepaper: https://penguinspals.gitbook.io/penguinspals-docs
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
For media requests, please contact:
Email: press@lbank.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299199
Source: LBank