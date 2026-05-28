Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Inc. Announces Appointment of Jeff Mack to Its Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce an important addition to its Board of Advisors.

In preparation for global growth and expansion of the Company's music and media catalog and operations within the industry sectors of sports and music entertainment, AI and Blockchain technologies, tokenization of Real World Assets, fintech and Cryptocurrencies, the Company has appointed to its Advisory Board its newest Member, Mr. Jeff Mack.

Jeff Mack

Jeff Mack is a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur, company builder, and senior executive renowned for his ability to found, scale, and successfully exit high-growth businesses. With a proven track record as Chairman, CEO, and President of multiple companies, he excels in strategic planning, rapid execution, cross-cultural leadership, risk management, and financial structuring that consistently drive explosive revenue growth, market expansion, and substantial shareholder value.

A forward-thinking and culture-focused leader, Jeff is dedicated to building strong, high-performance organizations - from startups to mature enterprises. He has deep expertise in developing disciplined financial plans, implementing visionary business strategies, and fostering company cultures where employees are fully aligned with management's goals, resulting in exceptional performance and sustained success.

Mr. Mack began his career in commercial banking, where he gained invaluable insights into how entrepreneurs and executives build thriving companies. Inspired by these experiences, he left banking to launch his own ventures.

He founded Arcadia Financial (f/k/a Olympic Financial) to provide competitive consumer auto financing to dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mr. Mack grew Arcadia into a billion-dollar-plus auto loan originator with over 1,200 employees in just five years. Under his leadership, the company signed more than 9,000 U.S. auto dealerships, became the largest independent auto finance company in the country, completed multiple public and private offerings, and achieved a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion.

Following this success, he went on to found four additional companies - including another specialty finance firm and three innovative technology companies - successfully taking two of them public.

Mr. Mack has also partnered extensively with private equity and venture capital firms, conducting detailed on-site due diligence and serving as interim President or CEO to evaluate and optimize acquisition targets, with a focus on infrastructure, organizational development, financial performance, and operational leadership.

Most recently, he served as interim CEO of Optime Consulting in Weston, Florida, a marketing and business intelligence firm, where he assessed the company as a potential acquisition for a Texas-based private equity group.

Mr. Mack studied business management and commercial banking.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award, sponsored by Ernst & Young, Inc. Magazine, and Merrill Lynch, in recognition of his achievements as founder of Arcadia Financial.

Jeff Mack brings unmatched expertise in rapid company scaling, successful exits, and value creation to the Company.

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL), is a multinational holding company driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries such as Melody Trust, LLC, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including partnering with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, and hundreds of other music legends.

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SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-announces-appointment-of-jeff-mack-to-its-board-of-advisors-1171331