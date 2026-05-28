Hayagreeva Inc: Centamil Launches Hayagreeva HEx: 5,000W+ Cold Plate for AI Data Centre Infrastructure

Polymath inventor Praveen Kumar Gorakavi unveils Centamil's first product in AI thermal management, rated for next-generation silicon.

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centamil today launched Hayagreeva HEx, its first product in AI thermal management: a copper-matrix cold plate for AI data centre infrastructure, validated at 5,000W+ continuous heat removal at 0.005 °C/W rated thermal resistance. It targets the next generation of AI server silicon whose power dissipation exceeds today's production cold plate capacity.

AI accelerator power dissipation has climbed from 300W per chip three years ago to 1,200W today, with the published silicon roadmap heading toward 4,400W+ within 24 months. Production cooling has not kept pace. Hayagreeva HEx, built around a 4,000+ m²/m³ copper-matrix wetted-surface architecture, provides the thermal headroom this trajectory requires.

"AI silicon has been growing faster than the cooling sitting on top of it," said Praveen Kumar Gorakavi, Founder & CEO of Centamil. "We built Hayagreeva HEx for the silicon that's about to ship. Five thousand watts is what we validated; the architecture has more headroom beyond that."

"We've moved from validation to delivery: production samples ship within four to six weeks of an executed LOI," said Sridhar Rao Julapally, COO Hayagreeva HEx.

Hayagreeva HEx is built on 14 patent filings covering the thermal architecture, manufacturing process, and system integration. The pilot evaluation programme is open to qualified data centre operators, server OEMs, and integration partners.

About Praveen Kumar Gorakavi

Praveen Kumar Gorakavi is a multi-award-winning inventor: a Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 (2019) recipient and Presidential Award (Balshree) recipient from APJ Abdul Kalam, with a portfolio of 28+ commercialised technologies across chemical engineering, materials science, defence, healthcare, and sustainability. He is Founder & CEO of Centamil.

About Hayagreeva HEx

Hayagreeva HEx is a production-ready cold plate for direct-to-chip liquid cooling of AI accelerators across NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel architectures. Production samples are available to qualified partners under a pilot evaluation programme. Learn more at www.centamil.ai/hayagreeva.

About Centamil

Centamil is a deep-tech intellectual property company developing and licensing next-generation thermal and energy technologies for the AI-era infrastructure. The portfolio spans direct-to-chip liquid cooling for AI accelerators (commercialised as Hayagreeva HEx), AI-embedded microreactor technology, and adjacent systems in development. Learn more at www.centamil.ai.

Media contact

Centamil - Media Relations

Email: hello@centamil.ai | Phone: +1 (470) 203-0209

Web: www.centamil.ai/hayagreeva

Centamil, Abu Dhabi

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