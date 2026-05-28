On Wednesday, the Argentine government opened the technical envelopes for the national and international energy storage tender, known as Alma SADI, which was launched in March. The initiative aims to integrate battery energy storage systems (BESS) at critical nodes across the NOA, NEA, Central, Litoral, Cuyo and Buenos Aires regions (excluding the AMBA). It is designed to strengthen the reliability of the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) and reduce service disruptions, particularly during peak demand periods. A total of 235 projects were submitted by 37 companies, representing 8,335 MW ...

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