Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), today announced that Stefan Weber, CEO and Roberto Galli, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference , June 2-4, 2026, New York

, June 2-4, 2026, New York H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference, June 15-16, 2026, Virtual

At the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, members of the Newron management team will participate in a corporate presentation and one-on-one investor meetings. The corporate presentation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

At the H.C. Wainwright conference, members of the Newron team will participate virtually in a corporate presentation and one-on-one investor meetings. The pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available on-demand to registered conference attendees starting on June 15, 2026 at 7:00 A.M. (ET).

To schedule a meeting with management during the conferences, please contact Casey Darby at cdarby@lavoiegroup.com.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system.

Headquartered in Bresso, near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron's lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase III development program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS as well as poorly responding patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications.

Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea.

Newron's first marketed product, Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron's partner, Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the USA, and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: https://www.newron.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528000168/en/

Contacts:

Newron

Stefan Weber CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com



UK/Europa

Simon Conway Ciara Martin Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF

+41 43 244 81 54

handschin@irf-reputation.ch



Germany/Europa

Anne Hennecke Maximilian Schur, MC Services

+49 211 52925227

newron@mc-services.eu



USA

Casey Darby, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 351 0244

cdarby@lavoiegroup.com