D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Burtech Acquisition Corp II in Connection with its $80,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / On May 26, 2026, Burtech Acquisition Corp II closed its initial public offering of 8,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BRKHU" on May 22, 2026, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant. Its Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "BRKH", "BRKHU", and "BRKHW" respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-295232), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2026. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Burtech Acquisition Corp II

Burtech Acquisition Corp II is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as indicated in the prospectus. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-burtech-acquisition-cor-1171282