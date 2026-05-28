Qrvey Earns Top Rankings in Dresner Advisory Services 2026 Business Intelligence Market Study

AI-Native Embedded Analytics Leader Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Qrvey, the AI-native embedded analytics platform built for SaaS companies, today announced that it has earned top rankings in the Dresner Advisory Services 2026 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Qrvey has been recognized as a leader in the annual BI Market Study and the fifth straight year the company has earned a perfect "recommend" score from its customers.

In the 2026 report, Qrvey is recognized as:

An Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model

A Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model

A High Value/Low TCO vendor in the Value/Total Cost of Ownership Model

Qrvey achieved upper-right placement in all three collective models, reflecting strong customer ratings across both product capabilities and overall vendor performance.

"In 2026, Qrvey's scores remained consistently above the overall sample across virtually all measures," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "The company achieved best-in-class ratings in key areas including understanding customer business needs, flexibility and accommodation, product integration, consulting, technical support continuity, and overall integrity. Qrvey also maintained its perfect 'recommend' score while being recognized as a high value, low TCO solution."

The Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study relies solely on customer feedback to evaluate and rank BI vendors across Dresner Advisory Services' trademark 33-measure evaluation framework.

"As AI becomes a core part of the SaaS product experience, embedded analytics infrastructure matters more than ever," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "We're proud that our customers continue to recognize Qrvey not only for product innovation, but also for the long-term partnership, flexibility, and business value we provide. Earning these recognitions for five consecutive years is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us."

Qrvey's AI-native embedded analytics platform is designed specifically for multi-tenant SaaS environments, enabling product teams to deliver secure, self-service analytics, embedded AI experiences, automation, and customer-facing insights without building and maintaining analytics infrastructure internally.

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, visit qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver value for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-earns-top-rankings-in-dresner-advisory-services-2026-busine-1171358