HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 'Investor Day 2026', co-hosted by The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ('HKIRA') and The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies ('CHKLC'), was successfully held yesterday at the HKEX Connect Hall in Central.The event brought together over 120 investors and financial market professionals, as well as a group of quality Hong Kong listed companies with the objective of enhancing better communication, in turn generating investor interests and promoting market liquidity.Guest of Honor Dr. Kelvin Wong, SBS JP, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission said, 'Hong Kong has never been short of highquality enterprises, nor has it lacked capital. What requires further strengthening is the 'bridge' between the two. This entails enhancing the efficiency of unlocking corporate values, establishing a more solid foundation of trust, and improving the quality of longterm capital allocation. Today's Investor Day serves as a compelling illustration of this objective. Only when issuers and investors engage more closely can the market advance further and achieve sustainable growth.'Dr. Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, 'Investor Day 2026 aims to strengthen connections between listed companies and investors by enhancing corporate communication and supporting more effective identification and evaluation of highquality, potentially undervalued companies. We believe that greater transparency and stronger value recognition will lead to more efficient market functioning and improved capital allocation. The event will feature meaningful exchanges, and we encourage listed companies to maintain consistent, longterm engagement with investors, while investment institutions uphold professionalism and disciplined, researchdriven decisionmaking. Ultimately, prioritising mutual understanding and trust is essential to achieving genuine value connection.'Professor KC Chan, GBS SBS JP, Chairman of CHKLC, also commented, 'Through Investor Day 2026, we seek to establish a dedicated platform for high-quality small and mid-cap companies to clearly articulate their investment propositions to the investment community, enhance market visibility, and unlock shareholder value. As a market-oriented institution, the Chamber is committed to enhancing overall market quality and safeguarding the interests of listed companies. A well-functioning market should exhibit broad-based liquidity across diverse industries, enabling companies of varying sizes to access capital for growth and, in turn, support overall economic development. This underpins the Chamber's initiative in launching the Investor Day 2026.'Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner of Investor Day 2026.Dr. Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (middle), Dr. Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA (second from left) and Professor KC Chan, Chairman of CHKLC (second from right) at Investor Day 2026.About HKIRAHong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession.HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com.Media enquiries:Strategic Public Relations GroupCindy Lung Tel: +852 2864 4867 Email: cindy.lung@sprg.com.hkMaggie Ko Tel: +852 2864 4890 Email: maggie.ko@sprg.com.hkCoco Yu Tel: +852 2864 4876 Email: coco.yu@sprg.com.hkWebsite: www.sprg.asiaHong Kong Investor Relations AssociationViolet Chan Tel: +852 2117 1846 Email: irawards@hkira.comWebsite: www.hkira.comSource: Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.