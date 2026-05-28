Beauty Brands Are Reaching More New Audiences Than Ever, According to Dash Social's 2026 Benchmark Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social has released its 2026 Beauty Industry Social Media Benchmark Report, revealing a major shift in how beauty brands are growing on social. Views are up across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, but they are no longer being driven by followers. Instead, more people are discovering brand content through algorithm-driven feeds, creating a renewed opportunity for organic growth.

On TikTok, views from the For You Page grew from 31% in 2023 to 58% last year. On Instagram, views from non-followers nearly doubled, increasing from 30% to 49%. For beauty brands, social is once again becoming a discovery channel, giving brands more chances to reach people who do not already follow them.

Beauty brands also saw overall views climb across major platforms. TikTok views increased 23%, while engagement softened from 3.6% to 2.8% and average retention held steady at 23%. Instagram views rose 26%, driven largely by Reels, while engagement declined from 2.9% to 2.1%. YouTube saw the strongest growth, with views increasing 128% and average watch time reaching 102%, pointing to strong repeat viewing and deeper audience interest.

The report also examines social performance trends across leading beauty brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, Kilian Paris, and belif, and highlights how audience behavior is changing across platforms in 2026.

Why Discovery Matters for Beauty Brands in 2026

With algorithms playing a bigger role in what gets seen, beauty brands can no longer rely solely on followers to expand reach. As discovery feeds reach broader audiences, brands need content that feels relevant, on-brand, and native to each platform in order to stand out.

Short-form video continues to drive results for beauty, currently serving as the biggest lever for beauty brands to scale reach. Instagram Reels continue to lead in views and shares, helping brands push content beyond existing followers and into new audiences. TikTok remains a strong platform for cultural relevance and engagement, while YouTube is proving especially effective for high-intent viewing and sustained attention.

As reach expands, engagement rates may decline, but the larger shift is the growing opportunity for brands to connect with new consumers. The report highlights how beauty brands that post with purpose are best positioned to take advantage of this discovery opportunity.

Key Findings from the 2026 Beauty Industry Social Media Benchmark Report

TikTok Reach Is Growing Faster Than Engagement: Beauty brands saw TikTok views rise 23%, while engagement dipped from 3.6% to 2.8% and retention averaged 23%.

Beauty brands saw TikTok views rise 23%, while engagement dipped from 3.6% to 2.8% and retention averaged 23%. Instagram Reels Expand Discovery: Instagram views rose 26% across the beauty industry, with Reels leading reach and visibility beyond follower audiences.

Instagram views rose 26% across the beauty industry, with Reels leading reach and visibility beyond follower audiences. YouTube Is Driving High-Intent Viewing: YouTube views rose 128%, while average watch time reached 102%, pointing to repeat viewing and stronger audience intent.

YouTube views rose 128%, while average watch time reached 102%, pointing to repeat viewing and stronger audience intent. Platform Strategies Are Becoming More Specialized: The report reinforces that each social platform plays a distinct role for beauty brands, with TikTok driving cultural relevance and engagement, Instagram fueling reach, and YouTube building deeper audience connection.

Additional Industry Benchmark Reports Available

In addition to the Beauty Industry Benchmark Report, Dash Social has released benchmark reports for Fashion, CPG, Food and Beverage, Luxury, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Health and Wellness, Media and Entertainment, Publishing, Home, and Children and Baby.

Download the full 2026 Beauty Industry Social Media Benchmark Report and explore additional reports by industry.

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.



About Dash Social

Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com