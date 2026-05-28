SoCal Aesthetic Surgery Named "Best of 2026" by BusinessRate for Excellence in Plastic Surgery

BusinessRate recognition reflects consistently positive patient feedback and trusted facial plastic surgery care in Irvine and throughout Orange County.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / SoCal Aesthetic Surgery, a facial plastic surgery practice based in Irvine, California, has been named a "Best of 2026" award winner by BusinessRate. The recognition highlights the practice's strong reputation among patients and its consistently positive feedback across verified online review platforms.

The award places SoCal Aesthetic Surgery among a select group of businesses recognized for maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and trusted service. Led by Dr. Homer Hojjat, the practice provides a range of facial plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments designed to enhance facial contours, refine definition, and achieve balanced, natural-looking results through personalized surgical planning. More information about the practice and its services can be explored on the practice website .

How the BusinessRate "Best of" Awards Are Determined

The Best of BusinessRate awards evaluate businesses using review data derived from Google Reviews, including factors such as recent feedback, historical performance, and overall review quality. Organizations that consistently demonstrate strong ratings and positive customer feedback are selected for recognition as part of the BusinessRate Best of program.

For healthcare providers and aesthetic practices, awards like these often reflect the experiences patients have throughout the entire treatment process, including consultations, communication with the care team, surgical care, and follow-up support during recovery.

Recognition through the BusinessRate program signals that a practice has developed strong trust among its patient community. For SoCal Aesthetic Surgery, the Best of 2026 designation reflects consistently positive patient experiences and the practice's commitment to attentive, personalized care.

Patient-Focused Plastic Surgery in Irvine

At SoCal Aesthetic Surgery, every treatment plan begins with a comprehensive consultation designed to understand the patient's aesthetic goals, medical considerations, and expectations for results. This individualized approach allows procedures to be tailored to each patient rather than relying on standardized treatment plans.

Facial rejuvenation procedures are among the most frequently requested services at the Irvine practice. Many patients seek surgical options that address visible signs of aging while maintaining natural facial expression and harmony. A facelift can help address skin laxity and structural changes that develop over time while supporting a refreshed and more youthful appearance.

Neck contouring procedures are also common for individuals who wish to improve definition along the jawline and neck. Treatments such as neck lift surgery may be recommended for patients experiencing loose skin or muscle laxity along the neck, while neck liposuction can reduce localized fat beneath the chin and create a more defined neck profile.

These procedures are carefully evaluated during the consultation process to determine the most appropriate treatment approach for each patient. By offering a range of surgical options designed to address specific anatomical concerns, the practice helps patients achieve results that complement their natural facial structure and aesthetic goals.

Experienced Leadership and Personalized Treatment Planning

SoCal Aesthetic Surgery is led by Dr. Homer Hojjat, whose surgical approach emphasizes individualized consultation, careful evaluation, and precise technique. Patients considering aesthetic surgery meet with him to discuss their anatomy, goals, and expectations before any procedure is recommended.

Dr. Hojjat's background and philosophy of care focus on creating treatment plans that are tailored to each patient's unique features and desired outcomes. More information about his experience and surgical approach can be found on Dr. Hojjat's profile on the practice website.

This emphasis on individualized consultation and thoughtful surgical planning helps patients better understand their options and feel confident in their treatment decisions.

Personalized planning also plays an important role in achieving results that maintain facial balance and natural appearance. By carefully considering factors such as skin quality, facial structure, and long-term aging patterns, the practice aims to provide outcomes that enhance each patient's natural features rather than dramatically altering them.

Commitment to Quality Care and Patient Experience

Receiving the BusinessRate Best of 2026 award reflects the practice's ongoing commitment to creating a positive experience for patients throughout every stage of treatment.

From the initial consultation through recovery and follow-up care, the team at SoCal Aesthetic Surgery prioritizes clear communication, patient education, and attentive support. Patients are encouraged to ask questions, discuss treatment goals, and explore available options so they can make informed decisions about their care.

This patient-focused approach helps build long-term trust between the practice and its patients. Positive patient experiences often translate into strong reviews and referrals, which contribute to recognition programs like the BusinessRate Best of awards.

As aesthetic procedures continue to grow in popularity throughout Orange County and Southern California, maintaining consistent patient satisfaction has become an important indicator of a practice's reputation and quality of care.

Individuals interested in learning more about available procedures or scheduling a consultation can connect with the team through the Irvine office contact page on the practice website.

About SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

SoCal Aesthetic Surgery is a plastic surgery practice located in Irvine, California and led by Dr. Hojjat. The practice offers a range of aesthetic procedures designed to enhance facial contours and support natural-looking results. Through personalized consultations and customized treatment plans, the practice focuses on helping patients achieve aesthetic goals while maintaining balance and harmony in their appearance.

The practice serves patients throughout Irvine and the surrounding Orange County region who are seeking experienced guidance in aesthetic surgery and facial rejuvenation procedures.

Media Contact

SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

Phone: (949) 996-3274

Website: www.socalaestheticsurgery.com/

SOURCE: SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/socal-aesthetic-surgery-named-%22best-of-2026%22-by-businessrate-for-exce-1170336