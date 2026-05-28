Sintana Energy Inc.: Exercise of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 1,000,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The options are being exercised by Mr. Sean Austin, the Company's co-secretary and treasurer. Following the exercise of the options, Mr. Austin will hold a total of 7,925,000 shares in the Company, or 1.43% of the Company's total issued shares. The options were exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share, and Mr. Austin has paid CAD$165,000 to the Company in respect of the exercise.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM of a total of 1,000,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 2 June 2026. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 555,582,493 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 555,582,493 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000 Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO - Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sean Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sintana Energy inc. b) LEI 984500ETD72B0D4E4645 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common Shares of no par value Identification code CA82938H1073 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume $0.165 1,000,000 d) - Aggregated volume Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 18 May 2026 f) Place of the transaction TSX-V

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/exercise-of-options-1171387