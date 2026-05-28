xTool announces global launch of M2: Making advanced technology accessible to everyday creators

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global intelligent digital fabrication brand xTool today officially launched its latest consumer-grade creative tool, the M2 Color Craft Laser, redefining the entry standard for laser creativity with a product philosophy centered on being "Easy, Powerful, Accessible".

As a flagship innovation designed for everyday creators, the M2 Color Craft Laser represents a true democratisation of laser technology. The xTool M2 Color Craft Laser is a hybrid creative system that combines colour printing, laser cutting, and engraving in a single device.

For years, laser tools have been seen as exclusive to professional makers due to high costs, complex workflows, and steep learning curves. With the M2, xTool challenges this long-standing industry norm by using high-end technologies, such as dual cameras and the proprietary ACS (Auto-Creation System), previously reserved for high-priced industrial solutions, into a significantly more affordable market segment. This breakthrough significantly lowers the barrier to entry and marks a fundamental shift in the industry from niche "geek tools" to mainstream creative tools.



xTool is specifically targeting the growing creator economy, side-hustle entrepreneurs, small design and fashion labels, as well as creatives who want to achieve professional results without industrial-level investment.

True Innovation: Making advanced technology accessible to everyone

Commenting on the vision behind the M2, xTool CEO Jasen Wang stated: "Our goal is to make advanced laser technology accessible to more people. With the xTool M2, we want to simplify professional applications and give creatives the freedom to realise their ideas without high entry barriers or technological limitations."

Versatile technology for everyday creative work

The xTool M2 was developed for daily use in creative projects, combining inkjet printing, laser cutting, and engraving in one system. This allows creators to work easily, efficiently, and safely with a wide variety of materials directly in their home studios.

1. Integrated colour printing and precise cutting

The integrated CMYK inkjet module enables highly precise full-colour printing directly onto materials such as wood, paper, or felt. Since no material transfer or manual alignment is required, the M2 allows the entire process-from design to printing to precise cutting-to be completed in one seamless workflow.

2. Smart crafting - simple and intuitive

Integrated dual cameras provide real-time visual positioning, while the proprietary ACS (Auto-Creation System) automates focusing and alignment. Combined with xTool's "Atomm ecosystem," a connected software and content platform, users gain access to a large library of intelligent templates and presets that significantly simplify the design process.

3. Multi-dimensional creative possibilities

Beyond traditional 2D applications, the M2 also supports cylindrical engraving - for example, on mugs or tumblers. With the ability to process over a hundred different materials, the system enables a wide range of creative ideas, from flat graphics to more complex three-dimensional projects.

4. Safe for home use

With its fully enclosed design, Class 1 safety certification, and real-time safety monitoring, the xTool M2 was specifically developed for safe use in home studios. The system sets new standards for creative work at home, ensuring a reliable and secure user experience.

Redefining the new standard for home crafting

With the launch of the M2, xTool continues to break down price barriers and technical entry hurdles, making professional laser technology accessible to a broader audience. The product symbolises the beginning of a "democratisation" in laser crafting-from exclusive expert solutions to a creative tool usable in everyday life, for small businesses, and for the wider maker community.

Availability: From May 27th on the xTool website and on Amazon.uk

The products will be available at the prices listed below (RRP incl. VAT). From May 27 to June 2, a special £50 discount will apply to the purchase of a product on the xTool website.

- M2 10W Base: £599 / £549

- M2 10W CMYK Bundle: £749 / £699

- M2 10W Deluxe Bundle: £989 / £939

- M2 20W Base: £999 / £949

- M2 20W CMYK Bundle: £1,149 / £1099

- M2 20W Deluxe Bundle: £1389 / £1339

Product link: https://uk.xtool.com/pages/xtool-m2-color-craft-laser-cutter-engraver

Please find product visuals here

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xTool.com

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