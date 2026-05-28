EQS-News: Sino Biological / Key word(s): Financial

Sino Biological's Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Supports Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab's Protein Design Study Published in Nature Communications



28.05.2026 / 16:41 CET/CEST

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ) has announced that its gene synthesis and cell-free protein expression workflow was used in a recent study by Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab published in Nature Communications, enabling rapid experimental validation of AI-designed proteins with improved activity, stability, and multifunctionality. Bridging AI Protein Design and Experimental Validation Artificial intelligence has significantly accelerated protein amino acid sequence design, however, translating these computational designs into functional proteins remains a key challenge in protein engineering. Protein activity, stability, folding, and expression are influenced by complex structural and biochemical factors, often leading to discrepancies between in silico predictions and experimental outcomes. To address this gap, the study introduced an Ontology Reinforcement Iteration (ORI) framework, integrating protein ontology with reinforcement learning from wet-lab feedback. Experimental data, including protein expression levels and functional activity, were continuously fed back into the model enabling iterative optimization of protein sequences and improved design accuracy. Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Accelerates the AI Design Loop The researchers subsequently utilized Sino Biological's XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit to enable rapid protein expression and functional screening. Protein-coding sequences cloned into the kit's expression vector and added to the proprietary cell-free reaction system supported rapid design-build-test cycles. Using this workflow, the team engineered a lysozyme with over 100-fold higher activity than the natural enzyme, developed a thermostable chitinase retaining activity at 85°C, and successfully expressed bifunctional enzymes with improved performance compared with naturally occurring multifunctional enzymes. XPressMAXCell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit Key features include: Ultra-fast synthesis: protein expression completed in as little as 3 hours

High screening efficiency: optimized for VHH, scFv, and miniproteins

Flexible template support: compatible with plasmid and linear DNA templates

Disulfide bond friendly: enables expression of complex disulfide-bonded proteins without additional enhancers

Cost-effective performance: reduced operational time and cost

Scalable supply: suitable for high-throughput and industrial applications About Sino Biological Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and CRO service provider specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. With the US-based Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston and SignalChem Biotech (part of Sino Biological) in Canada, Sino Biological delivers tailored, localized solutions to meet diverse research needs worldwide. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, the company maintains a stringent quality management system across all products. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

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News Source: Sino Biological





28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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