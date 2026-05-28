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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group strengthens its AI focus to further reinforce its position as a tech-enabled one-stop destination

KEYTO Group today announces a strengthened strategic focus on artificial intelligence and AI-driven capabilities as part of the Group's ambition to build a leading tech-enabled one-stop destination for home-related services.

The initiative reflects KEYTO Group's ambition to further integrate AI-driven capabilities across customer experience, operations, digital platforms and internal processes. The Group sees significant long-term potential in leveraging AI to enhance scalability, efficiency and value creation across its portfolio of home-related services.

Effective 1 June 2026, Martin Doktár Wilén will transition from his role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) into a new role as Chief AI Officer within the Group. Martin will lead KEYTO Group's continued development and implementation of AI initiatives across the organisation, with a focus on customer experience, operational efficiency, data-driven decision making and long-term value creation.

"AI will play an increasingly important role in how we develop customer experiences, operations and scalable platforms across the Group. This is a natural next step in our ambition to build a tech-enabled one-stop destination for home-related services. Martin has played an important role in developing our technology capabilities, and we are very pleased that he will now focus fully on accelerating our AI agenda across KEYTO," says Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group.

At the same time, Mats Lundquist has been appointed interim CTO of KEYTO Group, effective 1 June 2026.

"We are happy to welcome Mats as interim CTO to continue supporting our technology roadmap and ongoing development initiatives."

Contacts
Fredrik Lindblad
Group CMO/Group Communications
fredrik.lindblad@keytogroup.com

About Us
We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With more than 5,400 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted companies such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna and Smartify, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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