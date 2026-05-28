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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
28.05.26 | 16:56
130,20 Euro
+0,54 % +0,70
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
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MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
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130,25130,3517:12
130,25130,3017:12
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MilliporeSigma's Approach to Embedding Sustainability Earlier in Product Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / For MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, sustainability isn't treated as a standalone initiative. It's increasingly embedded across the product life cycle, from early R&D decisions to sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, customer use, and end of life.

The most meaningful opportunities to reduce environmental impact happen when product teams are still making foundational design choices. To help teams make those decisions more consistently, MilliporeSigma uses Design for Sustainability, or DfS, a life cycle approach to product development that helps identify improvement opportunities, evaluate tradeoffs, and prioritize changes that can reduce environmental impact without compromising quality or performance.

Turning Sustainability into a Repeatable Product Development Practice

In practice, DfS gives teams a more structured way to incorporate environmental thinking into those decisions. That can include evaluating alternative materials, identifying improvement opportunities in packaging concepts, and clarifying the data needed to support a more sustainable choice.

DfS reflects a shift from treating sustainability as a downstream check to building it into the product development process itself. By creating a clearer, repeatable framework for decision-making, MilliporeSigma aims to help teams move faster, strengthen customer conversations, and advance product sustainability in a more credible and measurable way.

Stay tuned for highlights on products recently developed through the company's Design for Sustainability framework. To learn more about MilliporeSigma's sustainability programs, visit SigmaAldrich.com/sustainability

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/milliporesigmas-approach-to-embedding-sustainability-earlier-in-produ-1171428

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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