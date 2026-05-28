TRUE GLOBAL VENTURES APPOINTS TAL ELYASHIV AS GENERAL PARTNER

Appointment Strengthens U.S. Presence with TGV's Deepening Focus in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV), global venture capital firm investing in visionary founders building category-defining AI-first technology companies, today announced the appointment of Tal Elyashiv as General Partner.

A seasoned entrepreneur, venture capitalist and technology executive with a distinguished career spanning Silicon Valley, Wall Street and Tel Aviv, Elyashiv brings a rare combination of deep-tech investing expertise, experience as an operator and institutional finance leadership to the firm. He will be relocating to the U.S. later this year, further reinforcing TGV's growing presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

An American Israeli with roots across two of the world's foremost innovation ecosystems, Elyashiv has spent decades at the intersection of technology, financial services and venture capital.

Elyashiv is co-founder and Managing Partner of SPiCE VC, the first fully tokenized venture capital fund globally. SPiCE VC is also recognized as a top performing VC fund, with strong distributions vs paid in capital (DPI) and total value vs paid in capital (TVPI), significantly outperforming industry benchmarks. Elyashiv will continue his leadership at SPiCE VC (currently in its late harvesting stage) in parallel to his contribution at TGV. The funds' mandates are substantially different and there is no conflict of interest between the two roles.

In addition to his pioneering leadership at SPiCE VC, Elyashiv is also a co-founder of Securitize, now the leading platform for the tokenisation of real-world assets globally and a defining company in the digital securities space. He is also the author of two best-selling books, Blockchain Prophecies and the recently published Investing in Revolutions: Creating Wealth from Transformational Technology Waves, establishing him as one of the foremost thought leaders on the convergence of AI, blockchain, and quantum computing.

His prior roles in institutional finance include serving as a senior executive at Capital One, and Bank of America, COO at BondDesk Group, where he led the major turnaround of technology and service delivery, and as CTO and Head of New Businesses at 888.

Elyashiv's appointment comes as TGV continues to accelerate its focus on AI-first business applications through TGV Fund 6, which leads investments at the late seed and Series A stages with a strong emphasis on California-based startups.

"Tal brings the fund management experience from a well-preforming VC that we seek at TGV - on top of that someone who has built companies, led institutions, and invested with conviction across multiple technology cycles. His American and Israeli roots give him a truly global lens, and his return to the U.S. aligns perfectly with TGV's deepening focus on the Bay Area. We are thrilled to welcome him to the partnership."

- Dušan Stojanovic, Managing Partner, True Global Ventures

"TGV has built something rare - a genuinely global fund with the network, the portfolio, and the conviction to back category-defining founders at the most critical stages of their growth. After decades building at the frontier of fintech and blockchain, I am excited to join a team that shares my belief that AI and blockchain are the defining investment themes of our era. I look forward to bringing my experience bear in support of True Global Ventures and its next chapter."

- Tal Elyashiv, General Partner, True Global Ventures, Managing Partner, SPiCE VC

"Tal's combination as a seasoned venture investor, a successful operator, enterprise leadership and turnaround experience is exceptional. He has not only invested at the frontier - he has built there. Tal's depth and breadth of expertise and hands-on execution will be an asset to TGV and our portfolio companies as they scale."

- Beatrice Lion, General Partner, True Global Ventures

ABOUT TRUE GLOBAL VENTURES

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global venture capital firm investing in post-revenues AI-first companies at the early stage. TGV's current portfolio includes Prezent, Cynch, COVU, Obligo, Ledger, Animoca Brands, Jus Mundi, Coding Giants and many others. Almost all portfolio companies are in the U.S. or entering the U.S. With presence in San Francisco, New York, Paris, London, Stockholm, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, TGV backs visionary founders building the next generation of transformative technology ventures. www.trueglobalventures.com

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