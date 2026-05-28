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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 17:10 Uhr
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Ansu Fati officially launches his music career with Music Brokers

The FC Barcelona forward, currently on loan at AS Monaco, signs with Music Brokers and becomes the first player in the history of the Catalan club to launch an official music career. His debut single, "Sea Como Sea", will be released on Friday, June 19, 2026, with global distribution by The Orchard (Sony Music).

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Brokers has signed Ansu Fati to a long-term career agreement. The relationship was established from the very beginning of the creative project: Federico Scialabba, co-founder and CEO of Music Brokers, was involved in the production of the artist's debut single alongside Gambinoalaprod (Nice) and Adrián Ayerbe (Madrid). This production triangle between Nice, Madrid, and New York has accompanied the artist from his earliest studio sessions. The single was mastered by Fernando Álvarez at 440 Mastering, and the cover art is by Federico Dell'Albani.

"For us, opening the catalogue with Ansu is a natural decision: the project fits exactly what the label does best, which is supporting the careers of artists with their own voice - artists who are disruptive and who bring a different perspective from day one."
- Federico Scialabba states.

Ansu Fati began writing songs during the long rehabilitation period from his knee injury in 2020. The project took definitive shape after his arrival at AS Monaco in July 2025, when he began to spend time at the studio of producer Gambinoalaprod.

Ansu himself recently stated: "Signing with Music Brokers means giving a formal name to something that had been happening privately for years. It took me a while to make the decision, but Federico was there in the sessions and knows the songs from the inside. As I always say: I like to express what I live." - Ansu Fati

"Sea Como Sea" offers a three-way fusion that reflects the artist's biography: the Afrobeats of his native Bissau, the Reggaeton of the Andalusia where he was raised, and the South African Amapiano that has redefined the pulse of global music in recent years.

Ansu Fati, in his 2025/2026 season at AS Monaco, has recovered his best sporting form by reaching 10 league goals in just 965 minutes - second only to Ousmane Dembélé. Fati now begins, parallel to his football career, his official path as a music artist.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/093558d9-9bd9-43d5-96f4-2ec0fc69089b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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