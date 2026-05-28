Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $29.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $3.0 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.25 basic and diluted, compared to $0.01 basic and diluted for the same quarter of 2025.

Time charter revenues were $54.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $54.9 million for the same quarter of 2025. The slight decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was due to decreased ownership days following the sale of one vessel and was partially offset by higher average charter rates and improved fleet utilization.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of June 10, 2026. As of May 27, 2026, the Company had 124,402,479 common shares issued and outstanding and 15,689,643 warrants outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of May 26, 2026) VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*

GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)

COM**

CHARTERERS

DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***

REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****

NOTES

BUILT DWT 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 13,500 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

8-Aug-25 1/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 14,750 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd

9-Dec-25 1/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 13,100 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd 8-Nov-24 3-May-26 1 2018 60,362 16,000 5.00 - Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG 3-May-26 15/Jun/2027 - 15/Aug/2027 4 DSI Polaris A



12,250 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

1-Jul-25 21/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,250 4.75 - Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd

15-Aug-25 30/May/2026 - 20/Jul/2026 2



2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,500 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva

7-Nov-25 1/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/2026 3 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 14,500 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva

12-Oct-25 25/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 14,750 5.00 - Bunge SA, Geneva

19-Jan-26 15/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/2027 4 2016 60,309 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,600 5.00 - Western Bulk Carriers AS 7-Dec-25 1/Apr/2027 - 31/May/2027 5 2016 60,309 5 Panamax Bulk Carriers 10 LETO 12,750 4.75 - Cargill International SA, Geneva

4-Apr-25 16/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 2010 81,297 11 MAERA 11,750 5.00 - CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore

3-Nov-25 20/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 2013 75,403 12 ISMENE 11,000 5.00 - CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd.

24-Apr-25 14-Jun-26 2,6 2013 77,901 13 CRYSTALIA C 13,900 5.00 - Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. 4-May-24 14-Mar-26 2014 77,525 16,200 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 14-Mar-26 10/Mar/2027 - 10/May/2027 14 ATALANDI C 10,100 5.00 - Stone Shipping Ltd

8-Jun-25 15/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/2026 7 2014 77,529 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 15 MAIA D 11,600 5.00 - Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.

9-Dec-24 16-Jan-26 8



2009 82,193 14,000 5.00 - 16-Jan-26 5/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027 16 MYRSINI D 13,000 4.75 - Cargill International SA, Geneva 26-Feb-25 3-Jan-26 2010 82,117 13,500 5.00 - Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd. 3-Jan-26 20/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 17 MEDUSA D 13,000 4.75 - Cargill International SA, Geneva

16-Mar-25 30/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 2 2010 82,194 18 MYRTO D 12,000 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

23-Dec-24 10-Apr-26 2013 82,131 16,650 5.00 - 10-Apr-26 20/Sep/2027 - 20/Nov/2027 19 ASTARTE 12,500 5.00 - Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.

2-Aug-25 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 2013 81,513 20 LEONIDAS P. C. 14,000 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

24-Sep-25 15/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 2011 82,165 4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 21 AMPHITRITE E 12,100 5.00 - Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg



8-Jan-25 12-Feb-26 9 2012 98,697 16,500 5.00 - 12-Feb-26 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 10 22 POLYMNIA E 14,000 5.00 - Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG

17-Aug-25 1-Jun-26 11



2012 98,704 20,000 5.00 - 1-Jun-26 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 23 ELECTRA F 14,000 5.00 - Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG

7-Dec-25 1/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 2013 87,150 24 PHAIDRA F 9,750 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-25 27-Feb-26 2013 87,146 14,500 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 27-Feb-26 20/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/2027 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers 25 SEMIRIO G 16,650 5.00 - Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong

11-Feb-25 15-Mar-26 2007 174,261 21,650 5.00 - 15-Mar-26 31/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/2027 26 NEW YORK G 17,600 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 11-Jan-25 1-May-26 12



2010 177,773 27,500 5.00 - Refined Success Limited 1-May-26 1/Feb/2028 - 31/Mar/2028 27 SEATTLE H 24,500 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

29-Nov-25 1/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 2011 179,362 28 P. S. PALIOS H 25,200 5.00 - Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd.

15-Dec-25 15/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 2013 179,134 29 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I 26,800 5.00 - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo

16-Sep-24 16/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 2014 179,492 30 SANTA BARBARA I 25,500 5.00 - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

27-Nov-25 1/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027 13 2015 179,426 31 NEW ORLEANS 26,000 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

31-Oct-25 1/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/2027 13 2015 180,960 32 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 - Bunge S.A., Geneva

29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 6 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 33 LOS ANGELES J 24,000 5.00 - MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore

1-Nov-25 10/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 2012 206,104 34 PHILADELPHIA J 21,500 5.00 - Refined Success Limited

29-May-25 9/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 2012 206,040 35 SAN FRANCISCO K 26,000 5.00 - SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore

1-Mar-25 25/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 2017 208,006 36 NEWPORT NEWS K



25,000 5.00 - Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.

16-Jun-25 1/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the Charter Party period to be paid at double the agreed hire rate or the rate of 115% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel's present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher. 2 Based on latest information. 3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 5, 2026 to May 2, 2026. 4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 27, 2025 to January 19, 2026. 5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 6 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the charter party period to be paid at the rate of 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel's present charter party rate whichever is higher. 7 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period. 8 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (December 31, 2025), at a hire rate of 105% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC or the vessel's present charter party rate whichever of the two is higher. 9 The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period. 10 The charter rate was US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period. 11 Estimated date. 12 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period. 13 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues - 54,735 - 54,937 Voyage expenses 3,070 2,950 Vessel operating expenses 19,468 19,950 Net income 29,149 2,997 Net income attributable to common stockholders 27,707 1,555 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 36.0 37.8 Number of vessels 36.0 37.0 Weighted average age of vessels (by DWT) 12.4 11.4 Ownership days 3,240 3,401 Available days 3,222 3,303 Operating days 3,219 3,289 Fleet utilization 99.9 - 99.6 - AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) - 16,035 - 15,739 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) - 6,009 - 5,866

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company's management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company's website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company's website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13760464.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 REVENUES: Time charter revenues - 54,735 - 54,937 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 3,070 2,950 Vessel operating expenses 19,468 19,950 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,995 11,243 General and administrative expenses 8,694 8,190 Management fees to a related party 278 333 Gain on sale of vessels - (1,496 - Other operating loss/(income) (72 - 160 Operating income, total - 11,302 - 13,607 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest expense and finance costs (9,820 - (11,078 - Interest and other income 3,937 1,863 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 131 (160 - Loss on related party investments (105 - (1,058 - Gain on equity securities 26,422 - Gain/(Loss) on warrants (2,233 - 41 Loss from equity method investments (485 - (218 - Total other expenses, net - 17,847 - (10,610 - Net income - 29,149 - 2,997 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 - (1,442 - Net income attributable to common stockholders 27,707 1,555 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - 0.25 - 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 112,017,738 109,520,824 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 112,265,031 109,520,824 Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net Income - 29,149 - 2,997 Currency translation adjustment (1,002 - - Comprehensive Income - 28,147 - 2,997

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 124,489 - 122,255 Investments in equity securities 144,617 118,194 Other current assets 19,824 22,426 Fixed assets 818,634 826,663 Investments in related parties and equity method investments 54,067 53,875 Other noncurrent assets 27,218 26,779 Total assets - 1,188,849 - 1,170,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs - 621,112 - 636,109 Other liabilities 37,792 31,670 Total stockholders' equity 529,945 502,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,188,849 - 1,170,192 * The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities - 20,324 - 17,212 Net cash provided by investing activities 99 10,544 Net cash used in financing activities - (18,189 - - (39,769 -

Corporate Contact:

Margarita Veniou

Chief Corporate Development, Governance &

Communications Officer and Secretary

Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100

Email:mveniou@dianashippinginc.com

Website:www.dianashippinginc.com

X: @Dianaship



Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email:diana@capitallink.com