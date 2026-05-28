T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Subsidiary Nimbus Drones Technologies Establishes UAV Laboratory

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nimbus Drones Technologies Ltd. ("Nimbus"), has established a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) laboratory that will serve as the operational hub for its modification, repair, and assembly operations in Jerusalem.

The new laboratory significantly expands Nimbus' in-house technical and operational capabilities and reinforces its ability to deliver fully customized, field-ready UAV systems to defense organizations, homeland security agencies, government bodies, and commercial operators, from initial configuration and integration of specialized payloads and communications systems, through testing, field deployment readiness, and ongoing maintenance, refurbishment, and upgrades.

The launch comes amid sustained global demand for advanced UAV solutions across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection applications. By consolidating engineering, assembly, and service functions within a dedicated facility and 3rd parties' resources, Nimbus is positioned to improve turnaround times, enhance quality control, and accelerate innovation in response to dynamic operational needs in the field.

For T3 Defense, this reflects a broader strategy to deepen operational capabilities across its portfolio and build scalable, asset-backed platforms in high-priority defense sectors. The Nimbus laboratory represents a tangible step in strengthening T3 Defense's overall position in the rapidly evolving UAV market, while reinforcing its ability to support customers with reliable, responsive, and technically sophisticated solutions.

Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense, stated: "The establishment of this laboratory is a direct expression of what we are building at T3 Defense, not just a portfolio of defense companies, but businesses with real depth, real infrastructure, and real operational capability. As part of this strategy, we are investing in the infrastructure, engineering talent, and operational depth required to meet the increasingly complex demands of our defense and security customers. By doing so, T3 Defense is providing its portfolio companies with the physical foundation and centralized support required to deliver on that promise at scale. This laboratory also underscores our continued commitment to investing in UAV systems and drone capabilities across the portfolio, building the kind of durable, in-house capacity that our defense customers expect, positioning T3 Defense as a long-term partner in this space."

About Nimbus Drones Technologies

Nimbus is an Israeli aerospace robotics company established in 2024 that specializes in comprehensive UAV solutions including drone systems sales, maintenance, mapping and surveying services, aerial imaging, red-team simulation for defense exercises, counter-UAS research, and certified flight training programs. Nimbus serves a diverse customer base across defense, public sector, commercial, and agricultural industries.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. The Company focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often operating in capacity and resource-constrained, specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue, backlog conversion expectations, anticipated demand for the Company's products and services, and the expected impact of geopolitical developments on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f13a5926-33cc-4c61-9f09-2252f52e2bc5