Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.: Seanergy Maritime Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Declares $0.20 Per Share Cash Dividend - 18th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution

Adds Capesize Newbuilding for 2027 - Fleet Renewal Program Expands to $460 Million Across Six Modern Eco-Design Capesizes/Newcastlemax





Highlights (in million USD, except EPS and TCE) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY

Growth (%) Net Revenues $42.9 $24.2 +77% Net income / (loss) $9.7 ($6.8) Adjusted net income / (loss)1 $13.4 ($5.5) EBITDA1 $23.6 $6.6 +258% Adjusted EBITDA1 $28.1 $8.0 +251% Fleet TCE2 $24,219 $13,403 +81% Earnings / (loss) per share Basic & Diluted $0.45 ($0.34) Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share Basic & Diluted1 $0.63 ($0.27)

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1 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, Adjusted Net Income / (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation below of Adjusted earnings per share, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

2 Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation below of TCE rate to net revenues from vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.





Highlights and Developments:

Financial performance & Shareholder Returns

EPS of $0.45 and Net income of $9.7 million

Adjusted EPS of $0.63 and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1 million, up 251% year-over-year, reflecting the earnings power of Seanergy's pure-play Capesize platform

18th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share; cumulative distributions of $2.84 per share ( - $55.6 million) since program inception





Fleet renewal program: $460 Million Program - Six Modern Eco-Design Vessels

Contracted six scrubber-fitted newbuildings at leading Japanese and Chinese shipyards: five 181,500 dwt Capesizes (four delivering Q2-Q4 2027, one Q1 2029) and one 211,000 dwt Newcastlemax (Q2 2028) - securing delivery slots that are increasingly scarce globally

Agreed the sale of a 2010-built Capesize vessel for $29.5 million, expected to generate approximately $13.4 million in net liquidity





Financings

Approximately $237 million in new debt financings across the newbuilding program, financing for four vessels already agreed at attractive terms





Commercial data

Q1 2026 fleet TCE of $24,219 per day, a 6% premium over the BCI-180 average

Q2 2026 TCE Guidance: Approximately $31,430 per day3





ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. ("Seanergy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHIP), a leading pure-play Capesize owner and operator, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, and announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. This represents Seanergy's 18th consecutive quarterly dividend under its capital return policy, underscoring the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and consistent shareholder returns.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company generated Net Revenues of $42.9 million, compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter were $9.7 million and $13.4 million, respectively, compared to Net Loss of $6.8 million and Adjusted Net Loss of $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were $23.6 million and $28.1 million, respectively, compared to $6.6 million and $8.0 million, respectively, for the same period of 2025. The fleet achieved a daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") of $24,219 for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 6% premium over the average Baltic Capesize Index - 180 ("BCI-180") of $22,902 for the same period.

Cash and cash-equivalents and restricted cash, as of March 31, 2026, stood at $68.8 million. Stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter was $289.3 million. Long-term debt (senior loans and other financial liabilities) net of deferred charges stood at $319.7 million, while the book value of the fleet was $530.5 million, including instalments paid for vessels under construction.

________________

3 Blended Q2 TCE estimated on approx. 83% of Q2 available days already fixed and FFA rates as of May 26, 2026.



Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Seanergy delivered a very strong first quarter, with Adjusted EPS of $0.63 and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.1 million, up 251% year-over-year, demonstrating the earnings power of our pure-play Capesize platform, despite the seasonally weakest period of the year. Reflecting on this performance and our disciplined capital return policy, we are pleased to declare our 18th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, bringing cumulative distributions to $2.84 per share since program inception.

"We have meaningfully advanced our fleet renewal program, contracting three additional newbuilding vessels at leading shipyards in China and Japan, and agreeing to sell one of our older Capesize vessels at firm secondhand pricing. Since launch, the program now comprises six modern eco-design newbuildings and three older vessel disposals, a significant upgrade to fleet quality, efficiency and long-term earnings capacity. To date, Seanergy has advanced approximately $69 million from internal funds toward our newbuilding program, while financing for four vessels has already been agreed at attractive terms.

"Our newbuilding strategy combines disciplined growth with risk management. Based on advanced discussions with leading charterers, we expect these vessels to secure multi-year time charters with downside protection above cash breakeven, complemented by profit-sharing mechanisms preserving meaningful upside exposure. The combination of attractive early delivery dates in a tight global newbuilding market, competitive financing, and selective disposals represents capital allocation positioned to deliver compelling long-term returns.

"On the commercial front, our consistent index-linked employment strategy enabled fleet outperformance of the BCI-180, while disciplined use of the conversion options from floating to fixed time charter rates, allows Seanergy to capture market upside, while limiting our downside risk where possible. During the strong first quarter Capesize market, our fleet outperformed the BCI-180, while for the second quarter we expect to achieve a daily TCE of about $31,4303. From the second quarter onward, approximately 45% of our available days are fixed at an average rate exceeding $29,000 per day providing meaningful earnings visibility, while preserving substantial exposure to market upside.

"The Capesize market has started 2026 on a strong footing, supported by resilient Chinese iron ore demand, continued growth in bauxite trades, rising West African iron ore exports, and healthy coal volumes. The energy security issues raised by the Middle East crisis and the expectations of strong El Nino weather pattern are expected to further support ton mile demand for the rest of the year. At the same time, effective fleet supply remains constrained due to limited new deliveries, slower sailing speeds, and an aging Capesize fleet. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties remain, we remain encouraged by the underlying strength in ton-mile demand and the medium-term supply backdrop.

"With a modernizing fleet, disciplined risk management and a clear capital allocation strategy, we believe Seanergy is optimally positioned to continue creating value for shareholders heading into a structurally supportive 2027-2029 market window."

Company Fleet:

Vessel Name Capacity

(DWT) Year

Built Yard Scrubber

Fitted Employment Type FFA conversion option1) Minimum time charter ("T/C") expiration Maximum T/C expiration2) Charterer Titanship 207,855 2011 NACKS - T/C Index Linked No 09/2026 03/2027 Cargill Meiship 207,851 2013 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 01/2028 06/2028 Glencore Patriotship 181,709 2010 Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 01/2027 03/2027 Glencore Paroship 181,415 2012 Koyo -Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 07/2027 12/2027 Oldendorff Worldship 181,415 2012 Koyo - Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 11/2026 03/2027 NYK Kaizenship 181,396 2012 Koyo Dock - T/C Index Linked Yes 07/2026 09/2026 MOL Iconship 181,392 2013 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2027 07/2027 K Line Hellasship 181,325 2012 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 04/2027 08/2027 NYK Honorship 180,242 2010 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2028 06/2028 NYK Fellowship 179,701 2010 Daewoo - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2026 11/2026 Anglo American Championship 179,238 2011 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 04/2027 08/2027 Cargill Partnership 179,213 2012 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 01/2027 05/2027 Glencore Knightship 178,978 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 12/2026 04/2027 Glencore Lordship 178,838 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 01/2027 03/2027 Glencore Blueship 178,459 2011 Mitsui SB - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2026 11/2026 NYK Friendship 176,952 2009 Namura - T/C Index Linked Yes 10/2026 03/2027 Glencore Flagship 176,387 2013 Mitsui - T/C Index Linked Yes 10/2027 02/2028 Cargill Premiership 170,024 2010 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2027 05/2027 Glencore Squireship3 170,018 2010 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2027 05/2027 Glencore Total /

Average age 3,452,408 14.8 years - - - - - - - Vessels under construction NB Vessel 181,000 2027 Hengli Yes - - - - - NB Vessel 181,500 2027 Hengli Yes - - - - - NB Vessel 181,500 2027 Hengli Yes - - - - - NB Vessel 181,500 2027 Imabari Yes - - - - - NB Vessel 211,000 2028 Hantong Yes - - - - - NB Vessel 181,500 2029 Imabari Yes - - - - - Bareboat charter out Dukeship 181,453 2010 Sasebo - Bareboat - 08/2027 09/2027 United

(1) The Company has the option to convert the index-linked rate to fixed for periods ranging between 1 and 12 months, based on the prevailing Capesize FFA rate for the selected period.

(2) The latest redelivery date does not include any additional optional periods.

(3) The vessel will be delivered to her new owners in June 2026.





Fleet Data:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Ownership days (1) 1,753 1,778 Operating days (2) 1,696 1,713 Fleet utilization (3) 96.7% 96.3% TCE rate (4) $24,219 $13,403 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses (5) $7,181 $6,629

(1) Ownership days are the total number of calendar days in a period during which the vessels in a fleet have been owned or chartered in. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of the Company's fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that the Company recorded during a period.

(2) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. Available days are the number of ownership days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to major repairs, dry-dockings, lay-up or special or intermediate surveys. Operating days include the days that our vessels are in ballast voyages without having finalized agreements for their next employment. The Company's calculation of operating days may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that the vessels are generating revenue and is determined by dividing operating days by ownership days for the relevant period. Fleet Utilization is used to measure a company's ability to efficiently find suitable employment for its vessels and minimize the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for unforeseen events. We believe it provides additional meaningful information and assists management in making decisions regarding areas where we may be able to improve efficiency and increase revenue and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding the efficiency of our operations. The Company's calculation of fleet utilization may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.

(4) TCE rate is defined as the Company's net vessel revenue less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of the Company's operating days during the period. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel oil and diesel oil) expenses, canal charges and other commissions. The Company includes the TCE rate, which is not a recognized measure under U.S. GAAP, as it believes it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net revenues from vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, and because it assists the Company's management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. The Company's calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company's net revenues from vessels to the TCE rate.

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except operating days and TCE rate)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Vessel revenue, net 42,446 23,676 Less: Voyage expenses 1,370 716 Time charter equivalent revenues 41,076 22,960 Operating days 1,696 1,713 TCE rate $24,219 $13,403

(5) Vessel operating expenses include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricants, insurance, maintenance and repairs. Daily Vessel Operating Expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses, excluding pre delivery costs, by ownership days for the relevant time periods. The Company's calculation of daily vessel operating expenses may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company's vessel operating expenses to daily vessel operating expenses.





(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except ownership days and Daily Vessel Operating Expenses)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Vessel operating expenses 12,588 12,544 Less: Pre-delivery expenses - 757 Vessel operating expenses before pre-delivery expenses 12,588 11,787 Ownership days 1,753 1,778 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses $7,181 $6,629

Net income / (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Net income / (loss) 9,651 (6,829 - Interest and finance cost, net 4,327 5,094 Depreciation and amortization 9,602 8,325 EBITDA 23,580 6,590 Stock based compensation 2,582 1,539 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,784 28 Loss on forward freight agreements, net 25 18 Loss / (gain) on FX derivatives 133 (180 - Adjusted EBITDA 28,104 7,995

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") represents the sum of net income / (loss), net interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and, if any, income taxes during a period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, loss on forward freight agreements, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, and loss / (gain) on FX derivatives ("Other, net" in statement of operations), which the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented as we believe that these measures are useful to investors as a widely used means of evaluating operating profitability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) Reconciliation and calculation of Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Net income / (loss) 9,651 (6,829 - Stock based compensation 2,582 1,539 Loss on extinguishment of debt (non-cash) 1,053 18 Loss / (gain) on FX derivatives 133 (180 - Adjusted net income / (loss) 13,419 (5,452 - Dividends to non-vested participating securities (68 - (34 - Undistributed earnings to non-vested participating securities (85 - - Adjusted net income / (loss) - common shareholders 13,266 (5,486 - Adjusted earnings / (loss) per common share, basic and diluted 0.63 (0.27 - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 20,930,586 20,156,636

To derive Adjusted Earnings / (loss) Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from Net Income / (loss), we adjust for dividends and undistributed earnings to non-vested participating securities and exclude non-cash items, as provided in the table above. We believe that Adjusted Net Income / (loss) and Adjusted Earnings / (loss) Per Share assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period since each such measure eliminates the effects of such non-cash items as loss on extinguishment of debt, stock based compensation, loss / (gain) on FX derivatives and other items which may vary from year to year, for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of the respective measure provides investors with supplemental data relating to our results of operations, and therefore, with a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than with GAAP measures alone. Our method of computing Adjusted Net Income / (loss) and Adjusted Earnings / (loss) Per Share may not necessarily be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Second Quarter 2026 TCE Rate Guidance:

As of the date hereof, approximately 83% of the Company fleet's expected operating days in the second quarter of 2026 have been fixed at an estimated TCE rate of approximately $29,725. Assuming that for the remaining operating days of our index-linked time charters, the BCI-180 rate will be equal to $39,611 (based on the FFA curve as of May 26, 2026), our estimated TCE rate for the second quarter of 2026 will be approximately $31,4304. The following table provides the breakdown of index-linked charters and fixed-rate charters in the second quarter of 2026:

Operating Days TCE TCE - fixed rate (incl. FFA conversions) 819 $27,622 TCE - index-linked 873 $35,005 Total / Average 1,692 $31,430

________________

4 This guidance is based on certain assumptions and the Company cannot provide assurance that these TCE rate estimates, or projected utilization rates will be realized. TCE estimates include certain floating (index) to fixed rate conversions concluded in previous periods. For vessels on index-linked T/Cs, the TCE rate realized will vary with the underlying index, and for the purposes of this guidance, the BCI 5TC 180 rate assumed for the remaining operating days of the quarter for an index-linked T/C is equal to $39,611 (based on the FFA curve as of May 26, 2026). Spot estimates are provided using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. The rates quoted are for days currently contracted. Increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the additional revenues that can be booked based on the accounting cut-offs and therefore the resulting TCE rate will be reduced accordingly.



First Quarter and Recent Developments:

Dividend Distribution for Q4 2025 and Declaration of Q1 2026 Dividend

On April 10, 2026, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 27, 2026.

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the first quarter of 2026 payable on or about July 10, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of June 29, 2026.

Fleet Updates

Newbuilding Contract for a Capesize Vessel at Imabari Shipbuilding

In February 2026, the Company entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party for the acquisition of a Japanese newbuilding 181,500 dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel, to be built in Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., with delivery expected between the second and the third quarter of 2027.

The new vessel will be built incorporating the latest technological advancements and eco-friendly design features, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in line with the Company's ongoing fleet renewal and decarbonization strategy.

Newbuilding Contract through Bareboat Charter for a Capesize Vessel at Imabari Shipbuilding

In February 2026, the Company entered into a ten-year bareboat charter agreement with an unaffiliated third party for a Japanese newbuilding 181,500 dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel, to be built in Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2029. Following the fifth anniversary of the bareboat charter, the Company will have continuous options to purchase the vessel at any time during the bareboat charter period at predetermined prices, as set forth in the agreement.

The new vessel will be built incorporating the latest technological advancements and eco-friendly design features, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in line with the Company's ongoing fleet renewal and decarbonization strategy.

Newbuilding Contract for a Third Capesize Vessel at Hengli Shipyard

In April 2026, the Company entered into an agreement with Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and Hengli Shipbuilding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for the construction of a 181,500 dwt scrubber-fitted newbuilding Capesize vessel. The contract price is approximately $77.9 million, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2027. The purchase price will be paid in five installments, linked to the vessel's construction milestones, with 45% of the purchase price payable over the next 13 months and the remaining 55% upon delivery of the vessel.

The new vessel will be built incorporating the latest technological advancements and eco-friendly design features, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in line with the Company's ongoing fleet renewal and decarbonization strategy.

To date, the Company has already paid $68.6 million for its newbuilding program while maintaining a strong liquidity position.

Sale of M/V Squireship

In March 2026, the Company agreed main terms to sell the M/V Squireship to United Maritime Corporation ("United"), a related party, for an aggregate purchase price of $29.5 million. The sale is subject to entering into final documentation between the parties, with delivery expected in June 2026. A special committee of disinterested members of the Company's Board of Directors negotiated the terms and approved the agreement.

The transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of approximately $13.4 million, supporting the Company's ongoing newbuilding program, while reducing Seanergy's average fleet age. The vessel sale is expected to result in an accounting profit of around $4.7 million, which will be recorded in Seanergy's second quarter financial results. The transaction allows the Company to monetize the M/V Squireship at an attractive market valuation. Following delivery, Seanergy will continue to provide technical and commercial management services to the vessel, facilitating the continuation of the vessel's existing commercial employment.

Commercial Updates

M/V Iconship - New T/C agreement

In March 2026, the M/V Iconship commenced a new T/C agreement with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K Line") for a period of about 12 to about 15 months. The daily hire is based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI, with an option for the Company to fix the rate for 1 to 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

M/V Meiship - New T/C agreement

In May 2026, the M/V Meiship commenced a new T/C agreement with Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd ("Glencore") for a period of about 20 to about 24 months. The daily hire is based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI, with an option for the Company to fix the rate for 1 to 9 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

M/V Honorship - Time charter extension

In May 2026, the charterer of the M/V Honorship agreed to extend the time charter agreement in direct continuation from the previous agreement. The extension period will commence in October 2026, for a duration of minimum 17 to about 20 months. The daily hire is based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI along with a fixed daily premium.

Financing Updates

M/V Lordship & Newbuilding Capesize vessel - Huarong Sale and Leaseback agreements

In May 2026, the Company agreed to enter into a $60.5 million sale and leaseback agreement with an entity affiliated with China Huarong Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Huarong") to partially finance the acquisition of one of the newbuilding Capesize vessels being built at Hengli shipyard, which will also provide pre-delivery financing for certain installments under the shipbuilding contract. Upon delivery, the vessel will be sold and chartered back to the Company for a period of 7 years. The Company will have continuous purchase options at predetermined prices, commencing one year after the charter commencement date and a purchase obligation at the expiry date. The charterhire principal will amortize in 28 quarterly installments of $0.7 million along with a purchase obligation of $42.0 million at the expiry of the bareboat charter. The financing will bear interest at a rate of 3-month Term SOFR plus 1.80% per annum, while pre-delivery financing amounts will accrue interest, payable quarterly in arrears. The sale and leaseback agreement will not include any financial covenants or security value maintenance provisions, and is subject to entering into final documentation.

In addition, in May 2026, the Company agreed to enter into a $21.5 million sale and leaseback agreement for the M/V Lordship with an entity affiliated with Huarong to refinance the outstanding indebtedness of the vessel under the sale and leaseback agreement with Village Seven Co., Ltd and V7 Fune Inc. The agreement will become effective upon the delivery of the M/V Lordship to the new lessor which is expected in July 2026. The Company will sell and charter back the vessel on a bareboat basis for a period of 6 years and will have continuous options to repurchase the vessel at predetermined prices, commencing one year after the charter commencement date and a purchase obligation at the expiry date. The charterhire principal will amortize in 24 quarterly installments of $0.7 million along with a purchase obligation of $5.3 million at the expiry of the bareboat charter. The financing will bear an interest rate of 3-month Term SOFR plus 1.90% per annum, 110 bps lower than the rate of the existing agreement. The sale and leaseback agreement will not include any financial covenants or security value maintenance provisions, and is subject to entering into final documentation.

M/V Dukeship - Alpha Bank Loan Facility

In May 2026, the Company agreed to enter into an agreement with Alpha Bank S.A. to (i) extend the maturity of the existing facility by 18 months, aligning the facility tenor with the duration of the current bareboat charter agreement with United (ii) provide an additional $2.0 million top-up amount, and (iii) reduce the applicable interest margin from 2.40% to 1.90%, effective from June 2026 onwards.

Conference Call :

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss financial results on May 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast:

There will be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call available through the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website, following the Webcast & Presentations section under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on Seanergy's website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, following this link.

Conference Call Details :

Participants have the option to register for the call using the following link. You can use any number from the list or add your phone number and let the system call you right away.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025* ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 68,802 62,653 Vessels, net, vessels under construction and sales type leases 530,538 506,660 Other assets 40,642 37,266 TOTAL ASSETS 639,982 606,579 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 319,716 290,160 Other liabilities 30,984 35,036 Stockholders' equity 289,282 281,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 639,982 606,579

* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Vessel revenue, net 42,446 23,676 Fees from related parties 407 530 Revenue, net 42,853 24,206 Expenses: Voyage expenses (1,370 - (716 - Vessel operating expenses (12,588 - (12,544 - Management fees (279 - (251 - General and administrative expenses (7,266 - (4,056 - Depreciation and amortization (9,602 - (8,325 - Gain on sales type leases 4,101 - Loss on forward freight agreements, net (25 - (18 - Operating income / (loss) 15,824 (1,704 - Other income / (expenses): Interest and finance costs (4,880 - (5,243 - Interest and other income 472 165 Interest and other income - related party 98 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,784 - (28 - Other, net (79 - (19 - Total other expenses, net: (6,173 - (5,125 - Net income / (loss) 9,651 (6,829 - Net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 9,498 (6,863 - Net income / (loss) per common share, basic and diluted 0.45 (0.34 - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 20,930,586 20,156,636

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,966 5,632 Vessels acquisitions and improvements (1,165 - (33,666 - Vessels under construction (31,439 - - Finance lease prepayments and other initial direct costs - (8,150 - Due from related parties 105 76 Net cash used in investing activities (32,499 - (41,740 - Proceeds from long-term debt and other financial liabilities 98,950 88,060 Repayments of long-term debt and other financial liabilities (68,904 - (49,479 - Payments of financing and stock issuance costs (2,623 - (719 - Payments of finance lease liabilities - (473 - Proceeds from other non-current liabilities 1,004 - Dividends payments (2,745 - (5,297 - Net cash provided by financing activities 25,682 32,092 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest, net of capitalized interest 2,542 5,508 Noncash investing activities Vessels' improvements 664 457 Vessels under construction 106 - Right-of use assets and initial direct costs - 23,747 Noncash financing activities Dividends declared but not paid 4,334 2,090 Financing and stock issuance costs 261 595

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a prominent pure-play Capesize shipping company publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company owns or finance leases 20 vessels (2 Newcastlemax and 18 Capesize) with an average age of approximately 14.9 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,633,861 dwt. Upon the sale of the M/Vs Squireship and Dukeship and the delivery of the six newbuilding vessels, the Company will own or finance lease 24 vessels (3 Newcastlemax and 21 Capesize), with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 4,400,390 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP".

Please visit our Company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to declaration of dividends, market trends and shareholder returns. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; risks arising from trade disputes between the U.S. and China, including the re-imposition of reciprocal port fees; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between the U.S. and Israel and Iran, the U.S. and Venezuela, China and Taiwan and Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations

Tel: +30 213 0181 522

E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.

Paul Lampoutis

230 Park Avenue Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel: (212) 661-7566

E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7fdb83d-c32d-4af8-ac6a-6838e2650774